Cellulose Fiber Market Size to Grow by USD 15,353.68 million from 2022 to 2027; the growing demand for cellulose fiber products drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulose fiber market size is forecast to increase by USD 15,353.68 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.18%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand from the textile industry, the environment-friendly properties of cellulose fibers, and rising disposable income coupled with rapidly changing fashion trends. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellulose Fiber Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd., CFF GmbH and Co. KG, Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., International Paper Co., JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RGE Pte Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Sateri Shanghai Ltd., and Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd.

Get a holistic overview of the Cellulose Fiber Market from industry experts to evaluate

and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Cellulose Fiber Market- Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (apparel, industrial, hygiene, and others), type (synthetic and natural), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cellulose fibers used in the textile industry incorporate natural (cotton, hemp, and linen) and manufactured (viscose, rayon, Tencel, lyocell, and modal) materials. Cellulose-fiber-based textiles have special properties, such as moisture-absorbing features. The capacity of cellulose fibers to absorb water is far better than that of traditional cotton. Dresses made from cellulose fiber are soft and smooth. The industry is majorly focusing on a sustainable strategy to lower its impact on the environment. For instance, nitrocellulose, which is an innovative technology for the production and processing of cellulose extracted from algae, fungi, invertebrates, and bacteria, has the potential to lead to changes in the global cellulose industry and offer an environmentally sustainable alternative to plant-based cellulose materials. Therefore, such factors will improve the adoption of cellulose fiber in the textile industry during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Cellulose Fiber Market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers -

The increasing demand for cellulose fiber products is the major factor notably driving the global cellulose fiber market growth. Due to their excellent comfort and strength and silky luster, they are used to produce textiles. Further, cellulose fiber delivers heat resistance and hygroscopicity to textiles. Clothes made with cellulose fiber are soft and smooth. However, they are used in the production of garments, apparel, and medical dressings. Generally, natural fibers are used in garments, apparel, construction fabrics, medical dressings, and automotive interiors. The growing use of natural fibers, such as cotton, hemp, and linen will boost demand for textiles during the forecast period.

Key trends -

Growing environmental awareness and social concerns are key trends influencing the Cellulose Fiber Market. The adverse impact on the environment has increased the need to develop green and sustainable approaches in the textile industry. Due to the rapid growth in population and the increase in the consumption of textile fibers, new sustainable raw materials and processes must be found. Thus, cellulose fibers are being used to replace petrochemical fibers owing to their environment-friendly and universal nature. However, due to their environment-friendly nature, sustainable cellulose sources, such as bacterial nanocellulose, will witness high adoption in the textile industry. Therefore, such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The stringent standards and guidelines imposed by regulatory bodies are a major challenge that may impede the global cellulose fiber market growth. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) Regulation in the EU impose strict regulations on the use of cellulose fibers. Sustainable biodegradation of cellulose fibers is crucial for composting after the end of a product's lifecycle. The rigid guidelines and standards on the use of cellulose acetate, including in food packaging applications, will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Cellulose Fiber Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cellulose fiber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cellulose fiber market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the cellulose fiber market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulose fiber market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 509.15 million and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 5.62% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, oil, and gas, paper, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The new product launches in the carboxymethyl cellulose market will notably drive market growth.

The aramid fiber market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,191.78 million. report extensively covers market segmentation by product (para-aramid and meta-aramid), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defence, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The miniaturization of electronic components is notably driving market growth.

Cellulose Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD15,353.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd., CFF GmbH and Co. KG, Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., International Paper Co., JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RGE Pte Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Sateri Shanghai Ltd., and Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cellulose fiber market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cellulose fiber market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hygiene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Synthetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Natural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Natural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Natural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Natural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 119: Celanese Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Celanese Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 CFF GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 126: CFF GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 127: CFF GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: CFF GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.7 Daicel Corp.

Exhibit 129: Daicel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Daicel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Daicel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Daicel Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 134: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Formosa Plastics Corp.

Exhibit 138: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 148: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 149: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.13 Kelheim Fibers GmbH

Exhibit 151: Kelheim Fibers GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kelheim Fibers GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Kelheim Fibers GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Lenzing AG

Exhibit 154: Lenzing AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lenzing AG - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Lenzing AG - Key news



Exhibit 157: Lenzing AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Lenzing AG - Segment focus

12.15 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Exhibit 159: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 RGE Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 162: RGE Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: RGE Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: RGE Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio