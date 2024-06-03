Cellulosic Ethanol Market size is set to grow by USD 9.60 billion from 2024-2028, Rising food security concerns boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cellulosic ethanol market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.60 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 67.86% during the forecast period.

Cellulosic Ethanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 67.86% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9607 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 48.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Brazil, Germany, Canada, and China Key companies profiled BlueFire Renewables Inc., Borregaard ASA, Clariant International Ltd., COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni SpA, Fiberight LLC, GranBio Investimentos SA, Green Plains Inc., INEOS AG, Iogen Corp., Novonesis Group, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., Shell plc, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, and Vertex Bioenergy SL

Market Driver

Cellulosic ethanol, derived from cellulosic biomass, is a renewable fuel gaining popularity due to its climate change mitigation and energy security benefits. Production involves enzymatic hydrolysis, fermentation, and ethanol extraction from lignocellulosic feedstocks like agricultural waste. However, increasing demand and competition for feedstocks have driven up prices, raising concerns over food prices and sustainability. Regulations and advancements in technology aim to improve biorefinery efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

Market Challenges

The global crude oil price decline has widened the price gap between conventional fuels and cellulosic ethanol, making it less competitive. Cellulosic ethanol relies on renewable feedstocks like lignocellulosic biomass for production.

Technologies like enzymatic hydrolysis, fermentation, and pretreatment are used. Government subsidies help offset costs, but lower oil prices necessitate increased subsidies for competitiveness. Keywords: Cellulosic ethanol market, Renewable fuels, Bioenergy industry, Biomass conversion, Biorefinery technology.

Segment Overview

Feedstock 1.1 Energy crops

1.2 Agricultural residues

1.3 Organic MSW

1.4 Forest residues Application 2.1 Detergent

2.2 Gasoline Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Energy crops- The Cellulosic Ethanol Market represents a significant advancement in renewable energy sources, focusing on the conversion of cellulosic biomass into biofuels. Key feedstocks include lignocellulosic materials such as herbaceous energy crops, like switchgrass and miscanthus, and woody energy crops, including poplar and willow. Cellulosic ethanol applications contribute to climate change mitigation, energy security, and sustainability.

The production process involves pretreatment methods, enzymatic hydrolysis, and microbial conversion, resulting in ethanol extraction through fermentation. Cellulosic ethanol technology employs advanced biofuels and alternative fuel sources, with yeast fermentation playing a crucial role. Biorefineries optimize biorefinery economics and biorefining processes, reducing carbon footprint through biomass conversion and biomass conversion efficiency.

Renewable fuel standards and sustainable agriculture promote the use of cellulosic feedstock, contributing to the growth of the bioethanol market. Ethanol distribution and transportation fuels benefit from the environmental advantages of cellulosic ethanol, which boasts a smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional fossil fuels. Bioenergy industry stakeholders continue to invest in biomass pretreatment and biorefinery technology, aiming for improved biorefinery optimization and cellulose degradation. Overall, cellulosic ethanol offers a promising solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and securing a sustainable energy future.

Research Analysis

The cellulosic ethanol market is a significant sector in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the conversion of cellulosic biomass into ethanol. This process enhances energy sustainability and security, reducing carbon footprints and contributing to climate change mitigation. Biomass pretreatment is a crucial step in cellulosic ethanol production, increasing biomass conversion efficiency through methods like enzymatic hydrolysis.

Biorefinery technology optimizes the fermentation process, extracting ethanol from cellulosic feedstocks. Renewable energy sources, such as cellulosic ethanol, play a vital role in meeting renewable fuel standards and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The environmental benefits of cellulosic ethanol production are substantial, making it a key area for research and development in sustainable agriculture.

Market Research Overview

The Cellulosic Ethanol Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for renewable fuels and advancements in technology. Biofuels, such as Cellulosic Ethanol, produced from biomass sources like agricultural residues and energy crops, offer a sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. The production process involves converting plant material into sugars, which are then fermented to produce ethanol. Feedsocks like sugarcane, corn stover, and switchgrass are commonly used.

The technology is still in its development stage, but advancements in pretreatment and enzyme technologies are making it more cost-effective. The U.S. and Brazil are leading the market, with China and Europe also making significant strides. The market is projected to reach new heights in the coming years, driven by government policies and consumer demand for cleaner, renewable energy sources. The future of Cellulosic Ethanol looks promising, with potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy security.

