Cellulosic ethanol market size to increase by USD 3,052.1 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulosic ethanol market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 45.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,052.1 million during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is driven by the US government's support to the manufacturers of cellulosic ethanol through special loans, funds, and grants. This support has led to extensive research into the latest technologies and treatments to improve the quality of cellulosic ethanol. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The cellulosic ethanol market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including BlueFire Renewables Inc., GranBio Investimentos S.A., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Iogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Borregaard AS, COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, Fiberight LLC, Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Vertex Bioenergy SL, and Raizen Energia SA.

The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

GranBio Investimentos S.A.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol for personal care ingredients and industrial purposes.

The company offers cellulosic ethanol for personal care ingredients and industrial purposes. Green Plains Inc.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol.

The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol. INEOS Group Holdings SA: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as fuel ethanol through its subsidiary COFCO Biotechnology.

The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as fuel ethanol through its subsidiary COFCO Biotechnology. Iogen Corp.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Xcelis ethanol.

The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Xcelis ethanol. Novozymes AS: The company offers cellulosic ethanol from non-recyclable and non-compostable municipal solid waste.

The company offers cellulosic ethanol from non-recyclable and non-compostable municipal solid waste. Orsted AS: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Proesa ethanol.

The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Proesa ethanol. POET LL: The company offers cellulosic ethanol from platform sugar.

The company offers cellulosic ethanol from platform sugar. Praj Industries Ltd.: The company offers cellulosic ethanol such as Bioflex 2G ethanol.

Market Segmentation

By feedstock , the market is segmented into energy crops, agricultural residues, organic MSW, and forest residues. The growth of the energy crops segment will be significant over the forecast period. Energy crops are used to produce cellulosic ethanol and other biofuels such as ethanol, propanol, and butanol. These are non-food crops that are low-cost and require low maintenance to produce. Such factors will increase the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into energy crops, agricultural residues, organic MSW, and forest residues. The growth of the will be significant over the forecast period. Energy crops are used to produce cellulosic ethanol and other biofuels such as ethanol, propanol, and butanol. These are non-food crops that are low-cost and require low maintenance to produce. Such factors will increase the growth of the segment during the forecast period. By application, the market is segmented into detergent and gasoline.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by rising food security concerns. Another factor driving the growth of the market is increased environmental and energy security concerns. In addition, the rising need for renewable clean fuel will also increase market growth. However, the fall in crude oil prices will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Why Buy

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The bioethanol market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 11.69% and is estimated at USD 66,963.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The favorable government policies are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fluctuation in the prices of crude oil may impede the growth.

size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 11.69% and is estimated at from 2022 to 2027. The favorable government policies are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fluctuation in the prices of crude oil may impede the growth. The monochloroacetic acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 165.63 million . The increasing use of MCAA derivatives in end-user industries is notably driving the monochloroacetic acid market growth, although factors such as volatile prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this cellulosic ethanol market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cellulosic ethanol market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulosic ethanol market vendors.

Cellulosic Ethanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 45.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,052.1 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 43.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BlueFire Renewables Inc., GranBio Investimentos S.A., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Iogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Borregaard AS, COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, Fiberight LLC, Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Vertex Bioenergy SL, and Raizen Energia SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Feedstock



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cellulosic ethanol market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cellulosic ethanol market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Feedstock Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Feedstock Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Feedstock

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Feedstock - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Feedstock - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Feedstock

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Feedstock



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Feedstock

6.3 Energy crops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy crops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy crops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy crops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy crops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Agricultural residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Agricultural residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Agricultural residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Agricultural residues - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Agricultural residues - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Organic MSW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Organic MSW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Organic MSW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Organic MSW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Organic MSW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Forest residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Forest residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Forest residues - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Forest residues - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Forest residues - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Feedstock

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Feedstock ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Detergent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Detergent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Gasoline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Gasoline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Borregaard AS

Exhibit 116: Borregaard AS - Overview



Exhibit 117: Borregaard AS - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Borregaard AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Borregaard AS - Segment focus

12.4 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 COFCO Corp.

Exhibit 125: COFCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: COFCO Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: COFCO Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 128: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 ENERKEM Inc.

Exhibit 133: ENERKEM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: ENERKEM Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: ENERKEM Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Eni Spa

Exhibit 136: Eni Spa - Overview



Exhibit 137: Eni Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Eni Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Eni Spa - Segment focus

12.9 Fiberight LLC

Exhibit 140: Fiberight LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Fiberight LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Fiberight LLC - Key offerings

12.10 GranBio Investimentos S.A.

Exhibit 143: GranBio Investimentos S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 144: GranBio Investimentos S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: GranBio Investimentos S.A. - Key offerings

12.11 Green Plains Inc.

Exhibit 146: Green Plains Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Green Plains Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Green Plains Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Green Plains Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Green Plains Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 151: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 152: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 154: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

12.13 Orsted AS

Exhibit 156: Orsted AS - Overview



Exhibit 157: Orsted AS - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Orsted AS - Key news



Exhibit 159: Orsted AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Orsted AS - Segment focus

12.14 Praj Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Praj Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Praj Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Praj Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Raizen Energia SA

Exhibit 164: Raizen Energia SA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Raizen Energia SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Raizen Energia SA - Key offerings

12.16 VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Exhibit 167: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG - Segment focus

12.17 Vertex Bioenergy SL

Exhibit 171: Vertex Bioenergy SL - Overview



Exhibit 172: Vertex Bioenergy SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Vertex Bioenergy SL - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio