Celluma Light Therapy Introduces the RESTORE Hair Therapy System

TUSTIN, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas, Inc., the makers of Celluma Light Therapy and market leader in therapeutic LED light therapy devices, announced today the launch of the RESTORE Hair Serum, an optimized scalp and hair formulation that complements the award-winning Celluma RESTORE LED device to provide a complete hair-restoration solution.

"We have developed the in collaboration with renowned skincare experts, ensuring every ingredient is meticulously vetted and serves a purpose in supporting healthy hair and scalp down to the base of the follicle," said Curtis Cluff, Biophotas President and Chief Executive Officer. "It's an amazingly elegant formulation that is clear and easily absorbed into the scalp so that it can be used daily to maximize the Celluma Light Therapy results."

The RESTORE Hair Serum features a clean formulation with no harsh chemicals or preservatives, offering a blend of peptides, vitamins, and plant-based bio-nutrients meticulously selected for their hair and scalp conditioning benefits. The formulation promotes a clean and moisturized scalp that supports stronger, healthier hair and increased hair volume. The RESTORE Hair Serum is uniquely designed to absorb easily and completely into the scalp without residue. For the growing number of professionals and individuals achieving significant and visible results with the FDA-cleared Celluma RESTORE Light Therapy device for hair restoration, this serum is an ideal complement for use between each light therapy treatment.

The RESTORE Hair Serum combines clinically tested percentages of three separately developed ingredients along with B-vitamins and other supportive ingredients.

Redensyl – A polyphenolic molecule combining glycine and zinc, nourishing hair follicle stem cells and reactivating the growth phase.

– A polyphenolic molecule combining glycine and zinc, nourishing hair follicle stem cells and reactivating the growth phase. Capixyl – A biomimetic peptide that reduces DHT buildup in the follicle, addressing a common cause of hair loss. Studies have shown improvements in the bond of hair to the scalp, contributing to increased follicle size, number, and activity.

– A biomimetic peptide that reduces DHT buildup in the follicle, addressing a common cause of hair loss. Studies have shown improvements in the bond of hair to the scalp, contributing to increased follicle size, number, and activity. Anargy – A plant-based protein technology that nourishes, protects, and detoxifies the hair and root to promote stronger, denser, hair.

According to Mr. Cluff, "the Celluma RESTORE light therapy device has been available since receiving FDA-clearance for hair restoration in 2021. It provides red light and near infrared light, clinically shown to improve hair growth safely and effectively by stimulating hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs), increasing microcirculation, reducing inflammation, and triggering the production of cellular energy known as ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate). Using the serum as directed after each light therapy treatment will provide peptides and bio-nutrients that are shown to be supportive of healthy follicle function. Used together as a system, the hair is strengthened, and the scalp is provided with the revitalizing energy and the molecular tools needed for healthy hair growth."

The RESTORE Hair Serum will be available through Celluma RESTORE services providers and on the company website at www.celluma.com/restore-system The Hair Serum suggested retail price is $78 per 30ml bottle (6 to 8 week supply).

About Biophotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas, manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of award-winning light therapy devices, is bringing to market safe, effective, and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of low-level light therapy. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle, and joint conditions. For more information about Celluma, visit www.celluma.com.

