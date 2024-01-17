Celluma RESTORE a Finalist for Best New Product by UK's Prestigious Aesthetics Awards

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas, Inc., the market leader in therapeutic LED Light Therapy devices announced today that the Celluma RESTORE has been named a finalist for the Aesthetics Awards for Best New Product 2024.

Known globally as "The Oscars of Aesthetics," the Aesthetics Awards is arguably the most well-recognized and established awards provider of its kind, bringing together the best in medical aesthetics. If the ceremony is compared to the Oscars, then this award is equivalent to Best Picture. The process to even enter the awards is rigorous and involves a great deal of careful documentation.

Now that the finalists have been determined, the meticulous judging process has begun, and scoring is determined by a distinguished panel of judges. Winners will be announced at the ceremony on March 16, 2024, at the Grosvenor House in London. This is Celluma's second nomination for Best Product. In 2019, Celluma won Product Innovation of the Year for the Celluma PRO, the best-selling flagship device in the Celluma SERIES.

While the Celluma PRO has won many awards and is widely considered the gold standard in LED light therapy by medical professionals worldwide, the Celluma RESTORE is targeted directly at the multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness market, specifically, the non-invasive hair restoration segment of the medical aesthetics industry.

The 3-mode Celluma RESTORE, is the first light therapy device MDR certified to treat thinning hair as well as aging and acne-prone skin in a single device. The RESTORE is FDA-cleared in the United States for hair restoration, aging skin, and general pain conditions. Celluma's patented, shape-taking design permits customized placement over the head to effectively deliver light energy and promote hair regrowth. The Celluma RESTORE can also be placed anywhere on the body to rejuvenate the skin, treat acne, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

"We are honored and humbled to be nominated for the Best New Product award. The recognition of our Celluma RESTORE as a groundbreaking wellness solution is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in light therapy. At Celluma Light Therapy, we believe in harnessing the power of technology to enhance health and wellness," said CEO Curtis Cluff.

About Biophotas, Inc.
In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas, manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of award-winning light therapy devices, is bringing to market safe, effective, and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of low-level light therapy. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle, and joint conditions. For more information about Celluma, visit www.celluma.com.

