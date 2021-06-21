Cellwize Announces Collaboration to Accelerate Deployment of 5G vRAN Networks with AI

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellwize Wireless Technologies Inc. (Cellwize), a global leader in mobile network automation and orchestration, today announced a collaboration with Intel, which will enable Cellwize's CHIME technology on Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration and Intel FlexRAN reference software in order to propel deployment of automated AI-driven 5G vRAN networks.

As cellular networks are progressing from RAN to vRAN, implementing a scalable cloud-like architecture in 5G networks is crucial for operators who are racing to deploy their 5G networks to provide innovative new services and user experiences, outpace the competition, and outperform customer expectations. Virtualization of RAN is necessary to support the use cases and performance requirements of 5G, as vRAN is more agile and flexible than the hardware-based RAN that most operators are currently using.

"We are excited to be working with Intel once again to continue advancing the 5G domain, empowering more operators to deploy their networks," said Ofir Zemer, CEO of Cellwize. "CHIME's intelligent vRAN deployment automation perfectly supports AI-powered Intel Xeon Scalable processors to transform the industry in the evolution from RAN to vRAN. This collaboration will allow operators to deploy vRAN more quickly, with a fully automated process, up to 90% reduction in associated costs, improved quality of services through automation, reduced operating expenses to configure and activate cell sites, and overall enhanced customer satisfaction through AI-driven and predictive decision making."

"Virtualizing the RAN is the next frontier for network transformation. Our decade of investments and optimization work is delivering the scale and flexibility required for operators to quickly architect and rollout 5G while taking full advantage of integrated AI technology. Cellwize's CHIME technology for vRAN automation utilizes the latest Intel vRAN technology and Intel Xeon Scalable processors to speed up and simplify deployments," said Cristina Rodriguez, VP and GM Wireless Access Network Division at Intel.

Cellwize and Intel will be offering demos at MWC, June 28-July 1.

Cellwize is all about enabling the networks of the future today. With CHIME, our cloudified and AI-driven RAN automation and orchestration platform, we enable mobile network operators (MNOs) to accelerate 5G network deployment and go-to-market, as well as improve the ROI on their network investments. Even in the most complex and dynamic of network environments, CHIME enables operators to connect to any application and any vendor, as well as co-create on top of the platform, delivering unprecedented ease, speed, and agility. With the future of 5G already here, CHIME is helping leading MNOs all over the world to launch and leverage their next generation networks and face the future with confidence. Learn more at www.cellwize.com.

