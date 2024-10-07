Celly and UMOE Unveil New Hydrogen Transportation Trailer for U.S. Market

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celly and UMOE Advanced Composites AS are proud to announce the launch of an advanced hydrogen transportation trailer, set to enter the U.S. market this year. The innovative trailer is engineered to deliver large volumes of hydrogen safely and efficiently, addressing the growing demand for both static and transport of hydrogen in North America.

UMOE Type 4 Advanced Composite 720KG Hydrogen Storage

This partnership with Celly and product launch into the US market builds on the well-established success of UMOE, which has seen over six years of hydrogen trailer operations in Europe. More than 10,000 successful drop-and-swaps, and a cumulative total of 200,000 + road miles traveled confirms the reliability of this storage and transportation design. These trailers have proven to be both reliable and cost-effective, offering a solution that dramatically reduces transportation costs compared to current market price points on a per kilogram basis. These benefits, combined with superior safety and durability, position this trailer as a game-changer in the U.S. hydrogen market.

Key Product Features

- Available in 20', 30', and 40' containers with flexible capacities reaching up to 720 kg.

- Supports hydrogen transportation and static storage at 350 bar pressure, maximizing efficiency and payload.

- Passed European safety tests, including burst, impact, and fire safety standards.

- Constructed with a Type 4 polymer liner wrapped and advanced fiber composite wrap, featuring lightweight, heat-resistant, non-corrosive and chemical-resistant properties.

- Enclosed modular design ensuring compliance with load and safety requirements, adaptable for different transportation infrastructures.

"We are excited to bring these cutting-edge hydrogen trailers to the U.S., a crucial market in the transition to clean energy," said Austin Terry, Founder & CEO of Celly. "UMOE's technology has demonstrated its effectiveness in Europe, and we're confident it will transform hydrogen transport and static storage across the U.S."

As the U.S. prepares to scale its hydrogen infrastructure, this new hydrogen trailer offers a timely and cost-effective solution that aligns with the nation's push toward sustainable energy and low-carbon fuels. The innovative design supports the expanding hydrogen economy at a lower price per kilogram than current market options.

About Celly

Celly is a leader in hydrogen storage, delivery, dispensing, and modular refueling solutions, driving the future of clean energy. By providing innovative and efficient systems for hydrogen distribution, Celly enables businesses and industries to seamlessly adopt low-carbon fuel technologies. Committed to advancing the global energy transition, Celly collaborates with partners to create a cleaner, more sustainable future powered by hydrogen and renewable fuels.. For more information, visit www.CellyH2.com.

About UMOE Advanced Composites AS

UMOE Advanced Composites AS is a global leader in supplying cost-leading solutions for containment, storage, and transportation of large volumes of hydrogen, RNG, and CNG. Based in Kristiansand, Norway, UMOE leverages advanced glass fiber composite material technology to pioneer sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit https://www.uac.no.

Media Contact

Juliana Moreno

Celly

8327137616

[email protected]

https://cellyh2.com

SOURCE Celly