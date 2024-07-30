Celly H2 LLC Acquires Chemtec New Energies (CNE) from Chemtec Energy Services

Together, the organizations aim to revolutionize hydrogen fueling and storage infrastructure

WILLIS, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celly H2 LLC (Celly), a pioneering provider of hydrogen infrastructure solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of CNE. This strategic acquisition enhances Celly's position as a leader in hydrogen fueling and storage infrastructure.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Celly as we continue to expand our portfolio in the renewable energy market," said Austin Terry, Founder and CEO of Celly. "We are excited to welcome the talented team at Chemtec New Energies to Celly and look forward to leveraging their expertise to drive innovation and deliver sustainable energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"We launched CNE to focus on renewable energy and hydrogen refueling solutions. What was a small division of our organization is now ready to evolve into something bigger. We are proud to combine our strengths with Celly which will allow us to rapidly support this growing demand and market," said Milton Page, Chief Executive Officer, Chemtec Energy Services.

Celly will now offer comprehensive services ranging from sourcing, logistics, storage, and dispensing to innovative modular refueling stations. Inspired by successful models in Europe, Celly is committed to sustainability and efficiency, catering to municipalities, transit authorities, fleet owners, industrial users, refineries, ports, and businesses alike.

The acquisition aims to address industry gaps and challenges related to infrastructure reliability, affordability, and efficiency through the deployment of modular advanced hydrogen refueling stations (MAHRS). These stations, when combined with modular hydrogen storage units, are designed to streamline the hydrogen delivery value chain, enhancing accessibility and accelerating the transition to clean energy ecosystems.

About Celly H2 LLC: Celly envisions a cleaner world powered by efficient, low-carbon hydrogen and renewable fuels. As a leader in sustainable fuel distribution, Celly is committed to accelerating the transition to clean energy ecosystems through innovation and collaboration. For more information, visit www.CellyH2.com.

About Chemtec New Energies: Chemtec New Energies, a division of Chemtec Energy Services LLC, offers modular hydrogen fueling and storage infrastructure solutions. The organization leverages Chemtec Energy Services' 25-year legacy in the oil and gas market offering custody transfer measurement and additive injection solutions globally.

