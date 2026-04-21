Celona and OneLayer Partner to Deliver Secure, High Performance Private 5G/LTE with Unified Visibility and Control

BOSTON and CAMPBELL, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celona and OneLayer today announced they are partnering to deliver a unified solution that further strengthens the security of private 5G/LTE networks. By combining Celona's high-performance 5G LAN system with OneLayer's device intelligence and Zero Trust security, the companies provide enterprises with an integrated platform for reliable connectivity that delivers built-in visibility and control across IT and OT environments.

High-Level Architecture of a 5G/LTE Celona Edge Network Secured by OneLayer

As private wireless deployments scale, enterprises encounter familiar challenges around device visibility, identity assurance, and enforcing consistent security across operational environments. Celona and OneLayer address these gaps with an integrated architecture that strengthens how organizations deploy and manage private 5G/LTE networks. The joint solution provides complete visibility into all devices, including those behind routers, along with stronger access control, anomaly detection, and seamless integration into existing IT and OT workflows.

Celona's 5G LAN system provides a secure-by-design private wireless foundation through native IMEI/IMSI identification, deterministic policy enforcement, and core level Zero Trust segmentation. Its Supernetting capability extends visibility and policy control to multiple devices operating behind a single cellular connection, addressing a critical need for industrial and largescale environments.

OneLayer enhances this foundation by correlating SIM identity with deep device fingerprinting, behind router visibility, behavioral context, and advanced anomaly detection. This enriched intelligence enables enterprises to validate device identity, prevent unauthorized access, and enforce adaptive Zero Trust segmentation across both IT and OT domains all within the cellular network itself.

"Enterprises want the performance of private wireless without sacrificing the visibility and security they depend on across their existing IT and OT environments," said Avishag Daniely, VP Alliances & Marketing at OneLayer. "Together with Celona, we're giving customers a unified foundation where device intelligence, Zero Trust enforcement, and core level control work seamlessly from day one."

"Celona 5G LAN is purpose-built to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity for enterprise and industrial environments," said Pradhyum Ramkumar, Head of Marketing and Partner Enablement at Celona. "By partnering with OneLayer, we're giving customers deeper device intelligence and adaptive security capabilities that strengthen the value of private wireless and help them scale their deployments with greater confidence, critical needs in the age of AI-driven operations."

About Celona

Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry's first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to meet growing demands for secure, reliable connectivity. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed globally across industries, supported by more than $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, Digital Bridge, and Qualcomm Ventures.

Learn more at www.celona.io

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage their cellular networks seamlessly without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.onelayer.com.

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SOURCE OneLayer