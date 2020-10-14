Celonis Acquires Integromat, an Industry Leading Online Automation Platform

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS), today announced the acquisition of Integromat, an industry leading online automation platform. This acquisition deepens the automation capabilities of the Celonis Execution Management System and strengthens Celonis' ability to unlock execution capacity trapped by customers' rigid and complex systems by intelligently automating actions across hundreds of systems in a scalable and intuitive way.

Integromat is a leader in the new class of online automation systems. These new systems are reinventing the automation market by making it extremely easy for business users to automate connections between all of the applications and systems they use to execute their business operations. Integromat has more than 375,000 users, is growing at more than 400% year over year and has more than 500 out of the box system and application connectors.

"We knew that Celonis' first EMS acquisition had to be Integromat, the leader of the red-hot online automation space," said Alex Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis. "You have to see it to believe it. Integromat enables anybody in business to create easy, clean automations with the hundreds of systems that people all use in their jobs every day. We are blown away by the team, the product and the enthusiastic community with hundreds of thousands of Integromat users. Integromat will help our customers to turn the insights from Celonis into actions that unlock execution capacity."

"We spent years looking for a different way to automate processes across applications. It needed to be a modern, cloud based approach that is easy to use and scalable in order to address the challenges customers currently have with traditional RPA and enterprise integration tools," said Martin Klenk, co-founder and CTO of Celonis. "The answer became clear watching so many thousands of business users rapidly adopt these new online automation systems. That's where we found Integromat, the perfect addition to our Celonis Execution Management System."

The addition of Integromat to the Celonis Execution Management System further enables customers to eliminate system complexity from all levels of system, application and task automations. The Integromat automation system will be tightly integrated into the Celonis EMS and deepen the capabilities of Celonis' core automation engine, while empowering anyone to create scalable automations using an intuitive and easy user interface. Integromat will also continue to operate independently to serve its thousands of customers and further capture the fast growing online automation market.

"Combining our online automation momentum with Celonis' leadership in Execution Management is the ultimate multiplier for customer value," said Ondřej Gazda, co-founder and CEO of Integromat. "Integromat is winning the battle to free customers from the old and clumsy ways of stitching apps together. And now we are united with Celonis to win the war to systematically improve all areas of business execution."

"As enterprises invest to gain control over end-to-end processes, the focus will turn to proactive solutions that are able to re-configure execution policies and rapidly detect exceptions and respond to them. The volume of exceptions triggered from this type of design requires a new way of thinking about how to respond," according to IDC's Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President, Integration and Process Automation. "Building out an enterprise class yet consumer-grade way for end users to design automated responses is a critical capability needed to improve control over process execution."

