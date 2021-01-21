Celonis Appoints Dave Peterson as Chief Marketing Officer and Christian Flaccus as Chief Design Officer

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS), today announced the appointments of Dave Peterson as Chief Marketing Officer and Christian Flaccus as Chief Design Officer.

Peterson is co-author of the book " Play Bigger: How Pirates, Dreamers, and Innovators Create and Dominate Markets ," which is considered required reading for business leaders on category design, and most recently served as a partner and co-founder of Play Bigger, a category design advisory firm.

Peterson brings to Celonis a 30-year track record in business operations, marketing execution and category design. In his 10 years at Play Bigger, Peterson and his partners designed more than 50 business categories, coached hundreds of business entrepreneurs, and helped their portfolio generate tens of billions of dollars in category and company value.

Prior to Play Bigger, Peterson served as chief marketing officer at Coverity (acquired by Synopsys), chief marketing officer of Aggregate Knowledge (acquired by Neustar), and vice president of marketing and communications at Mercury Interactive Corp. (acquired by HP Software), among other founding and marketing leadership roles.

Flaccus brings 20 years of experience working with leading brands to develop their brand and digital strategy. He most recently served as the managing creative director for SNK, a leading enterprise UX design and B2B communication agency.

Flaccus was part of the founding team behind Hybris, the pioneering e-commerce platform later acquired by SAP, and he led brand strategy, development and execution for more than 15 years at SAP Hybris.

The Celonis Execution Management System Mission

"Celonis is on a mission to help CEOs replatform all business execution from aging analog systems to intelligent execution systems. This movement requires passion, a unique skill set and experience to lead our category, marketing, and creative execution," said Alexander Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis. "Dave and Christian are not just leading experts in marketing, category and product experience, but they also have the pirate mindset required to help us win the Execution Management System category war and establish Celonis as an enduring company for the long run."

"For the last 10 years, I have had a special seat in the technology industry -- helping hundreds of founders, CEOs and investors build game-changing companies, products and categories," said Peterson. "Then along came Celonis. In my entire career, I have never seen a company so well poised to completely change the way businesses operate and execute using data and intelligence. I am honored to join Celonis on this very special mission."

"Working with Celonis to develop its new brand identity for the Execution Management System category was incredibly exciting for me," said Flaccus. "It was immediately clear that Celonis is a once-in-a-generation company, and I knew that I couldn't miss this opportunity. Celonis has already built an incredible brand in its native Germany and is building unstoppable momentum in the United States and around the world. I'm thrilled to be part of building the next must-watch company."

Celonis Invests in Global Expansion and Leadership

Flaccus and Peterson round out new executive team hires in past 12 months:

Co-owner and Chief Revenue Officer Miguel Milano , former president of Salesforce International

, former president of Salesforce International Global Chief Operating Officer Arsenio Otero , former COO of Salesforce International

, former COO of Salesforce International Chief Ecosystem Officer Malhar Kamdar , a former Oracle executive

, a former Oracle executive Chief People and Culture Officer André Heinz, former Chief Human Resources Officer at Siemens Healthineers

Vice President Customer Transformation Lars Reinkemeyer, a former Siemens execution

Celonis continues to hire aggressively to support its continued rapid growth. The company has open roles across all departments and office locations, with a particular focus on its expanding and newer locations, including Raleigh, North Carolina; Madrid, Spain; and Toronto, Canada. For more information about open roles by department or office location, please visit celonis.com/careers/jobs

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments, applications, and developer studio, and platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics, to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

