Celonis Appoints Omesh Agam as Chief Information Security Officer

MUNICH and NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management, today announced that Omesh Agam has joined as Chief Information Security Officer. With his more than 20 years of experience, Agam will build on Celonis' security leadership and scale it for the company's continued hypergrowth. He will lead the company's global security strategy, operations, and engineering.

Omesh Agam, Celonis Chief Information Security Officer

Agam, named one of the "Top 10 CISOs to Watch" by WashingtonExec , most recently was Chief Information Security Officer at enterprise software company Appian. His appointment further expands Celonis' commitment to exceed industry standards for security and trust for its customers.

"We live for customer value at Celonis, and we know that starts by earning our customers' trust," said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Omesh brings a customer-first mindset to information security and a proven record of building world-class security practices that earn the highest levels of customer trust."

Celonis provides unparalleled security controls for customers in its Execution Management System (EMS) and builds new products with security and privacy built in by design. This week it became the first and only process mining vendor with a SOC 2 Type 2 report, which requires an independent auditor opinion on the design of security, confidentiality, and availability controls as well as the operating effectiveness throughout the review period. This bolsters the company's strong and growing compliance achievements and certifications, which include ISO 27001:2013 for information security management, ISO 27701:2019 for privacy information management, and ISO 9001:2015 for quality management.

Agam, executing a Celonis board mandate to bring its security strategy and operations to the next level, will report directly to Nominacher and represent security initiatives at an executive level for all of Celonis.

"It's an exciting time to join Celonis as it helps enterprises modernize their business execution and leads the shift to execution management," Agam said. "I look forward to building on Celonis' leadership in security to fuel the success of our customers and the next stage of the company's growth."

In addition to his 8 years at Appian, Agam previously held information security roles at accounting firm Cotton & Company LLP and as a consultant with Unisys. Agam also is an active mentor to security startup founders through the MACH37 Cyber Accelerator and served as an advisory board member to the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Maryland.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Danaher Corporation, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

