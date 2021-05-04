Celonis Appoints Vanessa Candela as First Chief Legal Officer

MUNICH and NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management, today announced the appointment of Vanessa Candela as its first Chief Legal Officer to lead and scale the company's global legal strategy and function.

A seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience, Candela joins from Netcracker Technology, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, where she was chief legal officer and chief compliance officer. Before that, she served as vice president and general counsel at Virtustream. She spent more than 9 years as assistant general counsel at EMC before its merger with Dell, where her focus included mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments, and securities law.

"Vanessa is more than a top-notch corporate attorney. She is a respected leader who understands the direct impact of legal strategies and initiatives on business," said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "She brings irreplaceable experience and insight that will help us embrace the huge opportunities ahead of us as we enter our next stage of growth."

Candela, based in Boston, reports to Nominacher as part of Celonis' executive leadership team. She oversees the company's global legal practice, operations and strategy.

"Celonis offers that rare opportunity to be part of creating the new execution management category of software that's changing the way businesses are run," Candela said. "I'm excited to join Celonis at such a pivotal time in its growth and help define its future as one of the most consequential companies of its time."

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Danaher Corporation, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

