Celonis Named #20 on Forbes Cloud 100

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis , the global leader in execution management, today announced that it has earned the No. 20 spot on Forbes' annual Cloud 100 list, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. This is the third consecutive year that Celonis has been recognized as a Forbes Cloud 100 company, jumping up 19 spots from its ranking in last year's list.

The Forbes Cloud 100 is published every year by Forbes, in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks."

Celonis pioneered the process mining category 10 years ago when it first developed the ability to automatically X-ray process bottlenecks and inefficiencies. Celonis is leveraging this foundation to pioneer the execution management industry to help customers reimagine how they execute their business processes using data and intelligence.

"To be recognised in the Forbes Cloud 100 list for the third year in a row, among the world's most meaningful companies, is an honour for all at Celonis," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Such positive validation from the tech industry, and from our rapidly growing client base, demonstrates the unequivocal importance of execution management for enterprises today. By unlocking the world's processes we are saving billions of dollars in corporate inefficiencies, and pioneering the shift to a more sustainable future. For organisations, for people, and for the planet."

In June 2021, Celonis announced a $1 billion Series D round, increasing its post-money valuation to more than $11 billion. Thousands of organizations have adopted Celonis including Fortune 500 companies such as Danaher, Dell, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Pfizer. Celonis has more than 1,400 global employees and is headquartered in New York and Munich.

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Danaher Corporation, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

