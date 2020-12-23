Celonis Named Best Enterprise Software Startup by Constellation Research

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems, today announced that it was named the Best Enterprise Software Startup by Constellation Research in its annual Enterprise awards.

The Best Enterprise Software Startup award recognizes firms who have "achieved escape velocity in terms of mindshare and relevance." Celonis was specifically recognized for gaining mindshare with its introduction of its Execution Management System and for its ability to unlock execution capacity among the Global 2000. Previous winners include Outreach, Workato, and Zoom.

In a recent report, Constellation Founder and Principal Ray Wang lauds Celonis' ability to simplify complex processes and unlock execution capacity. The Celonis EMS sits on top of business processes and systems and puts process mining at its core, enabling it to identify and measure capacity barriers.

"Not quite ten years after the founders started in a dorm room in Munich, Celonis has firmly established itself at the forefront of the next wave of must-have technology," Wang said. "By pioneering Execution Management Systems, it is helping enterprises increase their execution capacity so they can out-execute competitors and impact business outcomes that matter the most. This is a key step to delivering the autonomous and AI driven future."

"We're honored that Celonis is recognized by Constellation as the 2020 Best Enterprise Software Startup - and to have Execution Management Systems affirmed as a must-have technology for the world's best run companies," said Alexander Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "COVID-19 has shone a spotlight on how trapped execution capacity and inefficient processes can leave companies behind in this new normal. To adapt to today's speed of change, companies must be able to execute at maximum capacity by finding execution gaps and immediately unlock them."

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments and applications, the Celonis Studio as well as platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

