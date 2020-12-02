Celonis Raises the Bar for Execution Management as Only Solution to Enable Optimization of Multiple, Interconnected Processes

MUNICH and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS), today announces its Celonis Multi-Event Log, a unique innovation that sets a new benchmark in Execution Management Systems (EMS) by automatically analyzing and optimizing interactions among interconnected business processes.

Processes are at the heart of a company's ability to execute, yet - despite investing millions of dollars in improving and digitizing them to boost performance - most fail to deliver the results executives expect. Celonis helps companies in every industry remove execution gaps from critical business processes and maximize execution capacity. The EMS measures the current execution capacity, identifies execution gaps, and then prioritizes those gaps that have the biggest impact. The system then suggests or automates the next best action to take, acting in real-time to close those gaps.

Traditional process mining delivers exceptional value to customers by identifying and eliminating execution gaps one process at a time. However, in many aspects of business a bottleneck or a gap in one process will impact others either upstream or downstream. For example, in a procurement process, a single invoice can impact multiple sales orders in the order-to-cash process. However, understanding the connection between multiple orders and their impact on key customer metrics like on-time delivery with single process logs is nearly impossible. Closing the execution gap in a purchase-to-pay process and fully optimizing cash flow requires a full picture that combines all interconnected processes, now possible with Celonis' Multi-Event Log.

In the September 2020 Gartner report " Market Guide for Process Mining ," analysts Marc Kerremans, Samantha Searle, Tushar Srivastava, Kimihiko Iijima note that: "Due to the recent advances in AI and machine learning, the process analysis capabilities are extended into areas such as predictive analysis, prescriptive analysis, scenario testing and simulation. Another very interesting evolution is the support for the interaction of different processes (not instances of the same process) and how process instances (or cases) interact with each other."

Multi-Event Log sets new standard

Celonis Multi-Event Log sets a new benchmark in Execution Management by extending optimization to multiple, simultaneous processes, allowing organizations to gain total visibility of execution gaps in end-to-end processes and previously unachievable insights. Available immediately for all new and existing customers, Multi-Event Log presents Celonis users with easy-to-understand, visual representations of the impact of bottlenecks across multiple processes.

The ability to optimize interconnected processes also enables greater agility to respond to both existing circumstances and unforeseen crises, generating more resilience across an organization and global supply chains. In times of global pandemic, this cross-process analysis and execution is critical to achieving a company's financial objectives.

Multi-Event Log further advances Celonis' leadership

Alongside highly-favorable customer reactions, Celonis Multi-Event Log further advances Celonis' leadership in the Execution Management Systems segment, as recently acknowledged in the latest Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Process Mining Products Assessment 2020 which highlighted "superior process mining capabilities and continued investments in product innovation, thought leadership, and customer success."

The addition of multi-event capability, which exemplifies the leadership attributes highlighted by Everest Group, advances Celonis even further ahead – meeting a clear customer need that is now likely to become a mandatory requirement for process mining software.

Hala Zeine, Chief Product Officer at Celonis, says: "Processes are extremely interconnected – a breakdown in one process creates execution gaps in another process, leading to a snowball effect that can destroy customer experience and negatively impacts financial results. Similarly, improvements in one process can also lead to improvements for another department. For example, removing a bottleneck in the raw materials procurement process will lead to higher quality production, and accelerates the on-time delivery of finished goods. Celonis' Multi-Event Log empowers organizations to improve process execution across departments, break down silos, and deliver quantifiable value for customers."

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments and applications, the Celonis Studio as well as platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

SOURCE Celonis