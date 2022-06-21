Celonis Selects Movable Ink for Scaled 1:1 Content Personalization

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink , the leading global software content personalization provider, announces it has been selected by Celonis, the global leader in execution management, to power personalization across its marketing program. Celonis is one of the world's few 'decacorns', and helps companies reveal and fix inefficiencies they can't see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible.

Movable Ink will play an important role in expanding Celonis's customer engagement strategy, helping drive its own production efficiencies by streamlining and automating dynamic content creation. Celonis will combine data-activated, customer-centric experiences via Movable Ink with the real-time process optimization capabilities of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) to optimize marketing processes and ensure its customers receive real value.

" Celonis ' main objective is to help businesses reveal and fix process inefficiencies, by connecting and understanding data to then recommend and trigger actions that remove silent killers of performance. By delivering more tailored content that demonstrates how we do this, and how we address individual needs of each business, we'll be better able to underscore how customers can accelerate business transformation, drive value and achieve higher levels of performance," said Paula Ojeda Bautista, Head of Marketing Database and Nurture Campaigns at Celonis.

"End customers expect real 1:1 personalization, something that is top of mind for business leaders in Germany and across the globe. It's no longer an optional part of brands' marketing programs. That's exactly what we want to help our customers deliver on," said Jeremy Seltzer, Movable Ink's Chief Revenue Officer. "Celonis empowers businesses to effectively utilize all of their data, and we're thrilled they selected us to help effectively shape these successful data use cases into customized content that more clearly tells the Celonis story to its customers."

The news follows a year of record growth for Movable Ink, marked by strong momentum in EMEA. The company recently announced it raised $55M in Series D funding, crossed $100M in annual recurring revenue, and acquired Coherent Path, an AI content personalization engine. Movable Ink plans to grow the company to more than 700 employees worldwide by the end of 2022.

With trailblazing tech and marketing expertise, Movable Ink powers revenue-boosting campaigns for some of the world's largest and most innovative companies.

Movable Ink currently has more than 550 employees with 80 across EMEA. The company has operations in the UK, the Nordics, and Benelux, and recently opened its DACH headquarters in Munich to better support the fast-growing customer base in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. To learn more about open roles, visit movableink.com/careers .

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 500 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at movableink.com .

About Celonis

Celonis reveals and fixes inefficiencies businesses can't see, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a full set of platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies, provide better customer experience and reduce carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

