Celonis Unveils Execution Management Without Limits Program for One Million Consultants and Services Practitioners Worldwide

NEW YORK and MUNICH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis today announced its Execution Management Without Limits program, a massive expansion of Celonis for Consulting that opens access to Celonis process mining and execution management technology to worldwide consulting firms and system integrators. The program allows them to use the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) without limits on the number of users, client projects, duration, and processes.

"In one bold move, every consultant in the world can now provide the full digital truth to their clients through any given service offering, program, or practice," said Malhar Kamdar, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Celonis. "This isn't just about arming the world with Celonis and its Execution Management Platform. It's about re-imagining professional services in a digital era together with our partners. This is a massive transformational opportunity for all of the world's consulting practices to embed data and intelligence into their service portfolio and drive execution management without limits."

The new program will be launched during Celosphere 2021 , the world's largest business execution conference, being held April 13-15. As part of the program, consulting firms and system integrators can embed execution management into their daily work and give clients access to the Celonis EMS to drive long-term and sustainable business value in their engagements.

The program has two tiers. The first "X-ray" tier provides access to use the Celonis Process Mining technology to discover process waste and improvement opportunities. The second "Execution" tier provides customer access to use the full capabilities of the Celonis EMS to execute core processes and business functions with Celonis.

"Celonis is taking a bold step with its new program for consultants, making it easier than ever for service providers to deliver innovation on top of the process data at the heart of every enterprise," said Reetika Fleming, Vice President Research, HFS Research. "The move brings Celonis closer to the day-to-day practices of major consulting firms, while helping them differentiate themselves in the market."

Celonis is already working with more than 1,400 consulting and services firms in its Celonis for Consulting practice, including the world's leading services providers. With the new program, all consulting and services providers will also be able to provide Celonis EMS access to their clients through a tiered pricing model.

About the Celonis Execution Management System

Execution management helps eliminate inefficiencies in companies' core operations while seamlessly working with the underlying systems that they already have in place. The Celonis EMS draws real-time data from existing ERP, SCM, and CRM systems and operates completely free from their constraints. It then applies data-driven intelligence and actions to fix problems identified in core business processes.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users to eliminate billions in corporate inefficiencies. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Danaher Corporation, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

