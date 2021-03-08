CELSE - Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe S.A. Announces Website For Access To Reports In Relation To The CELSE Project And The 9.850% Senior Secured Notes Due 2032 Issued By Swiss Insured Brazil Power Finance S.à r.l.

SÃO PAULO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CELSE – Centrais Elétricas de Sergipe S.A., a corporation (sociedade anônima) incorporated and existing under the laws of Brazil, as guarantor (the "Guarantor"), of the 9.850% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the "Notes") issued by Swiss Insured Brazil Power Finance S.à r.l., a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée), incorporated and existing under Luxembourg law (the "Company"), announces that, in order to facilitate communication with investors in the Notes, it has established a website on which, upon confirming compliance with relevant U.S. securities laws and applicable rules and regulations, such parties will have access to certain reports, notices and information in relation to the Project, prepared and delivered under the common terms agreement, dated as of April 12, 2018, as amended, entered into by the Guarantor, the senior lenders party thereto and other parties thereto (the "Common Terms Agreement"). The website can be accessed at http://investors.celse.com.br.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned to the same terms contained in the Common Terms Agreement.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Notes described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

