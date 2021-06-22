Celsius announces acquisition of MVP Workshop

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announced the acquisition of a development division of MVP Workshop startup studio, a leader in blockchain product development, based in Belgrade, Serbia. Following more than three years of close collaboration, the team already dedicated to Celsius at MVP will join Celsius.

With this acquisition, nearly 50 of MVP Workshop's engineers and designers will join Celsius and form a Belgrade-based product development center, adding on the research and development team based in Tel Aviv. This move exemplifies the continued commitment of Celsius to invest in and expand its technical capacity, and also outlines the MVP Workshop team's trust in Celsius and its mission.

Celsius and MVP will work together to identify synergies and opportunities under the leadership of Nuke Goldstein, CTO of Celsius and Ivan Bjelajac, former CEO of MVP Workshop, and now the manager of the Celsius development center in Belgrade.

"This is an exciting day for Celsius, as we continue to grow with our long-time partners in MVP", said Nuke Goldstein, Celsius CTO and Co-Founder. "With this acquisition, we'll be able to continue scaling our product development and continue to deliver the best products for our growing community."

"This combination is a great strategic fit to better align product development, customer service, and back office operations for scalability", said Celsius COO and Co-Founder, S. Daniel Leon. "We are better positioned to grow through innovation at greater speed together. The integration of our teams enhances Celsius' ability to serve our community in building financial freedom for everyone".

"We have been working together since day one and we believe that this next step in our collaboration is the right next step in our partnership", said Ivan Bjelajac, manager of the Celsius development center in Belgrade. "This merger will allow MVP Workshop employees who have been working on the project for more than three years to become an integral part of a leading blockchain finance company that shares our values. This will help us scale in the long run, and I am very thankful to Celsius for the journey we had this far, and for the one that lies ahead."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About MVP Workshop

MVP Workshop is a blockchain product design and development studio driven by the exploration of disruptive technologies and their application in real-life scenarios. The team behind MVP Workshop has been in the software product development industry for more than 15 years, where during the last 6 years they gained extensive experience and expertise in blockchain technology. They are one of the blockchain pioneers in Europe focusing exclusively on developing Web3 products - and as such have been working on some of the most renowned projects and with some of the best teams in the industry such as Polygon, Moonbeam, Web3 Foundation, The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, and much more. MVP Workshop has been one of the key partners for Celsius from day one, taking part in creating the first version of Celsius Network mobile app and supporting Celsius on its mission to give financial freedom to its community ever since. For more information, please visit www.mvpworkshop.co

