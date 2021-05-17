Celsius by the numbers: Over $1 million a day in yield earned by Celsius customers

LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform saw over 200% company-wide growth from January 1 through April 30, 2021. Building on an already record-breaking three years and approaching it's fourth year of business, Celsius is breaking the ceiling of the digital asset lending and borrowing industry across the globe.

By April 30th, Celsius' assets under management grew to more than $17 billion in digital assets, including over 100,000 Bitcoin and 1.3 million Ethereum. Additionally, Celsius now supports 45 different tokens and coins, some earning up to 17% in annual yield.

Today, Celsius is proud to serve more than 700,000 users, and is trending toward gaining 100,000 new users every month. Celsius' users worldwide are earning over $1,500,000 a day in yield paid out weekly, for a total value of over $688,000,000 in rewards paid from inception. 62% of Celsius users are choosing to receive their weekly rewards in CEL, allowing them to earn the highest possible yield offered by the platform.

Since January, Celsius' infrastructure expanded by over 200%, adding exceptional talent from the marketing, finance, and legal sectors. Celsius now has over 290 employees worldwide who are laser focused on bridging the gap between centralized and decentralized finance, with the goal of bringing the next 100 million people into crypto.

"Seeing this type of unprecedented growth makes me even more excited for the future of Celsius," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "We've put together a team that is hitting milestones every day in the effort to bridge CeFi and DeFi to continue to build the best product for the best community in the industry. In just a few short months, we've grown exponentially in every area and we're just getting started."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Celsius Network

Related Links

https://celsius.network

