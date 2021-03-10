Celsius confirms over $10B in digital assets

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces today that it has validated over $10,426,308,071.50 worth of cryptocurrency assets using third-party validation tools, securing its place as the second-largest digital asset manager in the world. In December 2020, Celsius conducted its first-ever asset verification report using the same method of validation to confirm over $3.3 billion in digital assets based on net transactions as of November 2020 accounting for total customer assets since Celsius's launch in June 2018.

Since the first validation less than 100 days ago, Celsius has more than tripled its amount of total assets and more than doubled its number of users now serving over 485,000 total members worldwide. As Celsius continues to see exponential growth in new customers and increased crypto holdings week-over-week, global interest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, continues to surge. About half of Celsius's asset growth can be attributed to the rise in the coin prices, and the other half in the increase of users and net transfers.

"Celsius's parabolic asset growth in recent weeks and our ability to deploy and earn yield on such a large asset pool is a direct reflection of the growth in bitcoin and cryptocurrency overall awareness and adoption. As more people enter the ecosystem, they're looking for a trusted partner to house their coins and earn yield on their BTC & ETH," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "Celsius is a one-stop-shop for crypto yield income and low-cost margin loans, and our exponential growth proves that our approach of putting the customer first and delivering transparency-based services that consistently produce the highest yields in the industry is exactly what people are looking for. We'll soon cross half a million users from 200 countries on the Celsius platform, and we're well on our way to reach our 2017 founding goal of bringing the next 100 million people into Crypto ."

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a high compounding reward income wallet and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

