CELSIUS® Expands to Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland

CELSIUS and PepsiCo expand distribution arrangement to include Canada

CELSIUS and Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland enter into definitive sales and distribution agreement covering UK and Ireland

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, today announced its expansion into new international markets, growing the company's global sales and distribution footprint to provide energy to more consumers in Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We're pleased to grow CELSIUS in new markets and provide energy to more consumers in moments big and small to help them achieve their goals," said John Fieldly, Celsius Holdings, Inc. Chairman and CEO. "Our methodical approach to international growth will follow our proven playbook with support from the best distribution partners for our brand in each new market we enter."

PepsiCo is serving as the exclusive distributor for CELSIUS in Canada, expanding the area served under the distribution agreement begun in the United States in 2022. Selling in Canada began this month.

CELSIUS has selected Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland as its exclusive sales and distribution partner in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland. Sales of CELSIUS products in these regions will begin this year.

"With huge business growth over the past three years, and the continued strong performance of our brands, we are brilliantly placed to launch and grow CELSIUS," said Carol Robert, Chief Operating Officer, Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I. "We are always exploring new ways to evolve our portfolio and offer even more choice of great tasting drinks to consumers."

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit https://www.celsius.com.

