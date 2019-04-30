Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Distribution Agreement with Big Geyser, New York's Largest Independent Non-Alcoholic Beverage Distributor Serving 20,000 Locations in The Five Boroughs of New York City

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced an agreement with distribution powerhouse Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the New York metro area, effective April 22nd.

Big Geyser services accounts in all channels of trade throughout the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Their 30+ year proven track record of building brands with superior customer service will expand CELSIUS' physical presence in the largest domestic metropolitan market. Family owned & operated, Big Geyser is recognized as one of the premier distributors in the United States.

"Celsius has delivered impressive distribution growth over the past year but this agreement with Big Geyser is the strongest and most transformative to date. We are proud to join their dynamic portfolio of beverage brands," commented John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc. "This agreement significantly enhances our presence throughout the entire NYC metropolitan area and we are excited to align Celsius with the Big Geyser team. They have been instrumental in building numerous great brands over the years and we are eager to further expand into this massive market through this partnership."

With the recent national authorization in both CVS and Target, this agreement with Big Geyser allows Celsius to completely service all of their locations in this region and provides the necessary support to ensure inventory and consumer demands are met. Celsius also anticipates expansion of existing customers, such as 7-Eleven, in this key market, as well as opening up opportunities with 20,000 new potential customers that Big Geyser services.

Under the agreement, Big Geyser will carry the full CELSIUS® Original Line product portfolio as well as the full CELSIUS HEAT™ product portfolio.

"We are excited to partner with CELSIUS®, their product lines are a perfect complement to our already robust line-up of non-alcoholic beverages," said Jerry Reda, COO of Big Geyser. "We place a lot of consideration into which brands we partner with and CELSIUS® is a major disruptor brand to the energy category. Today's consumers want better for you products and CELSIUS® delivers on that with its healthy functional fitness forward position which is aligned with today's health minded consumer. At Big Geyser, we are extremely excited about the incredible consumer excitement that Celsius will generate in New York and the future that lays ahead with our partnership."

About Big Geyser

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986. They were founded by Irving Hershkowitz, who was a legend in the New York Beverage world. What started out as a small operation, from the trunk of Irving's car, has turned into one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country.

They service accounts in all channels of trade throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Their portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world including Body Armor, Brew Doctor, Campbell's, Core, Essentia, Hal's New York Seltzer, Monster Energy, Nestle, Soylent, Spindrift, and many other fine brands. They are family owned & operated and their goal is to deliver superior levels of service to all their customers.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), founded in April 2004, is a global company that has a branded portfolio consisting of two beverage lines; each offering proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas that are clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users.* The CELSIUS® Original Line comes in nine delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors in sleek 12oz cans and is also available in single-serve powder packets in four on-the-go, enjoyable flavors. The CELSIUS® Stevia Line is an extension of the original line offering naturally-caffeinated and naturally-sweetened and is available in five refreshing sparkling and non-sparkling flavors.



New to the portfolio is CELSIUS HEAT™, which offers an additional 100mg of caffeine than the Original and Stevia extension, for a total of 300mg per can. It also contains 2,000mg of L-citrulline, a vasodilator. CELSIUS HEAT™ is sold in 16oz cans, is available in five carbonated flavors and was developed for those seeking a bolder version of the Original and Stevia line extension – which are sold in 12oz cans and appeal to the masses as an active lifestyle brand. As with all CELSIUS® products, CELSIUS HEAT™ is a thermogenic and is an ideal 16oz energy drink given it is proven-to-function and is healthier than competitive 16oz traditional energy drinks with high sugar content. CELSIUS HEAT™ targets millennial fitness enthusiasts, avid gym goers, professional trainers, competitive athletes, the military and first responders.



CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is sold nationally through dominant fitness channel distributors and retailers, The Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target, 7- Eleven, Sprouts, The Fresh Market and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's, Food Lion, CVS and many more.



*CELSIUS®' functional claims are backed by six published university studies. The first study was conducted in 2005 and additional studies from the University of Oklahoma were conducted over the next five years. The studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and validate the unique benefits that CELSIUS® provides.



For more information, please visit the brand websites: www.celsius.com, www.celsiusheat.com and investor site www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements contain projections of Celsius Holdings, Inc.'s future results of operations and/or financial position, or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since Celsius Holdings' actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions; our business strategy for expanding our presence in our industry; anticipated trends in our financial condition and results of operation; the impact of competition and technology change; existing and future regulations affecting our business; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Celsius Holdings has filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsius Holdings does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

