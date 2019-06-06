Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

-Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference: June 18-19, Nantucket, MA

-5th Annual ROTH London Conference: June 18-20, London, UK

Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Jun 06, 2019, 08:30 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Celsius") (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference on June 18-19 in Nantucket, MA and the 5th  Annual ROTH London Conference on June 18-20 in London, UK.  Below are additional details regarding the Company's participation in each conference:

 

Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference: 


Company Representative:

John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer

Group Presentation:

Tuesday, June 18th at 3:00 PM

Presentation webcast link:       

http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff119/celh/

1x1 Meetings:                            

June 18-19th




5th Annual ROTH London Conference:


Company Representative:         

Edwin Negron, Chief Financial Officer

1x1 Meetings:                              

June 18-20th

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has four beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The four lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, visit CELSIUS® at www.celsius.com or Celsius Holdings, Inc., at www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 653-1854
cameron@haydenir.com

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

