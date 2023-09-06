Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

06 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at upcoming investor conferences including; Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, B. Riley Securities 2023 Consumer Conference, and the 6th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference in September.
Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference:
|
Date:
|
September 6-7, 2023
|
Fireside Chat:
|
September 7, 2023 @ 10:30AM EDT
|
Presentation webcast link:
|
https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fcc.webcasts.com%2fbarc002%2f090523a_js%2f%3fentity%3d44_NY7LK82&c=E,1,qSw-U8KcdBWFBbIuZty1bVjwsi5NIKdXYJmRXpd_kGvJWUXc0c9jqEAWSUZwA8aAWuh0iHZiB_FzY5ISD3jSLCsTy_xub8vlwJ62L8YFpzMmqwCY4ec,&typo=1
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference:
|
Date:
|
September 12-13, 2023
|
Fireside Chat Presentation:
|
September 13, 2023 @ 12:00PM EDT
|
Presentation webcast link:
|
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1632887&tp_key=0d13fe21be
B. Riley Securities 2023 Consumer Conference:
|
Date:
|
September 14, 2023
|
1X1 Meetings Only, Investor Presentation Link:
6th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference:
|
Date:
|
September 20-21, 2023
|
1X1 Meetings Only, Investor Presentation Link:
About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com
Investor Relations:
[email protected]
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
cdonahue@celsius.com
