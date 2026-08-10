ThredUp Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into ThredUp (TDUP)

ThredUp told investors in March 2024 that its customer was feeling inflationary pressure. In its most recent quarter, the Company quantified roughly $7 million of second-half promotional headwinds and cut its full-year revenue outlook -- Levi & Korsinsky is investigating.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) shareholders absorbed a sharp single-session decline after the Company reported GAAP EPS of -$0.05 against a consensus estimate of -$0.03 and reduced its full-year revenue outlook. If you lost money on TDUP, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Company's March 4, 2024 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Sean Sobers told investors: "we do not anticipate our cash and marketable securities going below $50 million before reaching free cash flow positive, nor do we expect to turn to the capital markets or draw down our existing debt before them." On that same call, management described a customer that "continues to feel the pressure of compounded inflation and higher interest rates." No specific promotional cost figure was referenced.

In the most recent quarter, revenue grew 16.9% to approximately $90.8 million -- and management guided full-year revenue lower, citing a more price-sensitive customer and roughly $7 million of promotional headwinds in the second half of the year. In January 2026, the Company filed a Form 8-K regarding a credit agreement. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether prior statements to investors were consistent with the results and outlook that followed.

Shareholders who purchased TDUP and suffered losses may request a free case evaluation here, or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TDUP Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the TDUP investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) securities. The firm is nationally recognized and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated?A: The investigation concerns whether ThredUp's prior public statements regarding customer demand, promotional activity, and its financial outlook were materially accurate in light of the Company's later disclosure of increased promotional headwinds and a reduced full-year revenue outlook.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TDUP investigation?A: Investors who purchased TDUP stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do TDUP investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid, then contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor a court appoints to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs typically have the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my TDUP shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility depends on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TDUP and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP