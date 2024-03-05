Celsius Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of Celsius®, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY™, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stifel Inaugural Consumer Executive Ski Summit 2024

Date: March 7-8, 2024

Bank of America 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference

Date: March 12, 2024

UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Date: March 13-14, 2024

Fireside chat: 2:00 P.M. EDT, March 14, 2024

Fireside chat webcast:

https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1660525&tp_key=4fd53ebae3

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdings.com.

Investor Relations:

Paul Wiseman

[email protected]

