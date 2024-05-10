Celsius Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Celsius Holdings, Inc.

May 10, 2024, 10:30 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of CELSIUS®, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum
Date: May 14, 2024
Fireside chat time: Approximately 10:20 a.m. ET
Fireside chat webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1667249&tp_key=5887fbfc79

B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: May 23, 2024

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: June 4-5, 2024
Presentation time: Approximately 4:40 p.m. CT
Presentation webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair97/celh/1911448

Jefferies Consumer Conference
Date: June 17-18, 2024

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Wiseman
[email protected]

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

