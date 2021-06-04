Celsius invests over $200m in Bitcoin mining in North America

LONDON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the leading global cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, announced new investments of over $200 million in mining equipment and positions in Core Scientific, a leader in customizable infrastructure and software solutions for Blockchain networks; Rhodium Enterprises, a leading mining company in Texas; and Luxor Technologies, a hashrate based software company. These investments serve to scale Celsius' existing interests to make it one of the largest U.S. investors in the Bitcoin mining industry.

"Celsius recognizes that Bitcoin, as the flagship cryptocurrency, still sets the course for the crypto industry at large. As such, we have considered it a company priority to help vitalize Bitcoin mining in North America through renewable resources," said Alex Mashinksy, CEO of Celsius. "We have invested in the companies that are leaders in this, and we are proud to be partners in this important endeavor."

Michael Levitt, CEO of Core Scientific, commented, "Core Scientific is pleased to have Celsius as one of its strategic investors. The support of our investors has enabled us to continue to lead the North American digital asset mining and hosting sectors and remain committed to scaling while maintaining 100% net carbon neutrality."

Nathan Nichols, CEO of Rhodium, commented, "We are pleased to conclude an investment by Celsius in Rhodium Enterprises, one of the most efficient operators for Bitcoin mining in the world. Rhodium is thrilled to partner with Celsius and looks forward to growing our businesses together."

Nick Hansen, CEO of Luxor commented, "Luxor is excited and honored to be partnered with Celsius; their investment in Luxor represents a deep conviction in the mining space. As Celsius continues to expand its presence in mining, Luxor is prepared to provide products and services to compliment their already impressive portfolio."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific is the leader in customizable infrastructure and software solutions for Blockchain networks. Using state-of-the-art facilities, patent pending technology and best-in-class blockchain hosting solutions, Core Scientific is primed to power leading edge servers for large scale operations.

About Rhodium Enterprises

Rhodium Enterprises is one of the largest industrial scale bitcoin mining operations in North America. Headquartered in Texas, Rhodium develops and maintains several innovative technologies for Bitcoin mining which allows it to scale efficiently, achieve operational excellence, and access energy rich geographies.

About Luxor Technologies

Luxor is a fast-growing technology company that is shaping the future of hashrate as a commodity, building the next-generation of digital pipelines for computing power. Luxor offers a range of hashrate solutions, including best-price execution for Bitcoin mining.

