Celsius is Closing its Funding Round With Over $18.8M

LONDON, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network, the interest-earning platform, has today announced that it will be closing its equity funding round with over $18.8M in investments. This raise was a unique equity offering for both qualified U.S. & non-U.S. investors, and has been now successfully raised through BnkToTheFuture, the largest online investment platform for investing in FinTech & crypto companies, and other investors.

Celsius Network had recently announced the extension of their fundraising goal of $17M through BnkToTheFuture, and have well exceeded their expectations from their community participation in this raise. Celsius has previously announced that it has raised $10m from www.Tether.to at a $120m pre money valuation and further decided to give its community access to Celsius' equity via BnkToTheFuture. Qualified investors were able to participate in their equity round with as little as $1,000.

BnkToTheFuture has a network of over 85,000 qualified investors and has enabled compliant equity funding rounds for a variety of established crypto firms, such as BitFinex and Kraken, BitStamp and portfolio companies Coinbase, Blockchain.com, and Circle, having now facilitated almost $850m of investments in the sector.

"We are thrilled at the response we have gotten from our community during this fundraise," says CEO Alex Mashinsky, "it is our goal to continue to work for our community, and we saw this as an opportunity to have them participate directly in a way that aligns with our mission of giving back up to 80% to our community."

Celsius is continuing its dedication to seeing their goals from the whitepaper to fruition. They believe this raise is proof of the mutual commitment they share with their community in this mission.

