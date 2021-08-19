Celsius Network adds Anchorage Digital as a custodian

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the leading global cryptocurrency earning and borrowing platform, is now utilizing Anchorage Digital for custody of a portion of the CEL Treasury. Additionally, institutions can now custody their CEL tokens at Anchorage Digital, the first crypto company to receive a national bank charter.

"Institutions that use crypto know both Anchorage and Celsius. We selected Anchorage for custody because the technology and usability impressed us. It's also an exciting step forward for Celsius to custody a portion of its assets at Anchorage," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network.

"We're pleased to bring CEL to our clients and provide the Celsius Network with a secure custody solution for its treasury. Anchorage has long been committed to building a more robust crypto ecosystem that's safe and secure for both protocols and institutions alike to participate in," said Diogo Mónica, President and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital.

For organizations like Celsius with a large supply of digital assets, Anchorage brings both the certainty of securing their assets in our custody solution and the usability of our application. For institutions, Anchorage offers simple and secure access to digital assets under qualified custody through its national bank charter.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a regulated platform that provides institutions simple and secure participation in digital assets, all integrated with custody. As the first federally chartered crypto bank, Anchorage Digital Bank NA offers the most advanced digital asset platform for institutional investors and is setting a new standard for security and usability. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at anchorage.com and @Anchorage .

Disclaimer:

Holdings of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets are speculative and involve a substantial degree of risk, including the risk of complete loss. There can be no assurance that any cryptocurrency, token, coin, or other crypto asset will be viable, liquid, or solvent. No Anchorage communication is intended to imply that any digital asset services are low-risk or risk-free. Digital assets are held in custody by Anchorage Digital Bank National Association and are not guaranteed or FDIC-insured.

Press Contacts:

Celsius: Brianna Herlihy

[email protected]

Anchorage Digital: Sam Shillet

[email protected]

718.865.6448

SOURCE Celsius Network

Related Links

https://celsius.network

