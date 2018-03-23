Celsius Network and Invox Finance to Help Small Businesses Grow with 9% Yearly Interest Loans

As part of the effort to grow the crypto community, small businesses will need to deposit BTC or ETH in the Celsius wallet and get their invoices verified via a specialized blockchain platform to get access to the low interest loans.

"We are excited to partner with Invox Finance to offer small business owners 9% loans inside our wallet as an additional service to enhance the value for our community", said Alex Mashinsky, the CEO of Celsius.

"Celsius is what crypto and blockchain are all about – giving power to the people. Right now the banks have all the power. Celsius and Invox Finance will change this by giving people the ability to earn real interest on their crypto holdings," said Alex Mezhvinsky, co-founder of Invox Finance.

About Celsius

Celsius is a community-based P2P startup which provides access to borrowing and lending to digital currency holders. Members of the Celsius network will have access to loans in dollars using their digital currency as collateral. In the future, members will also be able to deposit their digital currency into their Celsius wallet in order to earn interest when their coins are lent out. Celsius plans to bring a new wave of financial products to the digital currency market. Products that are designed to work in the best interest of its members instead of trying to make as much profit as possible.

About Invox Finance

Invox Finance is developing a decentralized peer-to-peer invoice lending platform that will allow sellers, buyers, investors and other service providers to directly connect, interact, share and distribute information through the Invox Finance platform.



