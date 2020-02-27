Celsius Network and Stonegate Global Fund Administration join in partnership to enhance support of Crypto investment fund managers

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network , the leading cryptocurrency lending platform with over $6.22B in cryptocurrency lending to date, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Stonegate Global Fund Administration. Stonegate Global, which is one of the top cryptocurrency fund administrators in the world, is pleased to be aligned with Celsius Network in providing crypto fund managers their joint client solution.

Stonegate Global CEO, John McCorvey commented, "Celsius is a pioneer and leader in the crypto market for crypto depository and lending. Our strategic partnership with Celsius provides an additional value-added service to our institutional clients and will further enhance Stonegate's crypto ecosystem and comprehensive solutions."

Alex Mashinsky Celsius CEO stated, "We built Celsius Network by placing our customers first and by providing full transparency of our platform by publishing daily all our data on the app and via partners like www.celsians.com. Partnering with Stonegate is a natural evolution to provide even more transparency and build trust in the Blockchain community. We invite other industry participants to join our effort and standardize the metrics that everyone is measured by. Our goal is that more industry participants would be proud to publish how much they are doing for their customers and the community."

Celsius Network was founded in 2017 with the mission to harness blockchain technology to provide unprecedented financial freedom, economic opportunity, and income equality for the 99%. For too long, big banks and financial institutions have gotten away with greedy, unethical, and risky behavior. It's time to replace our current financial systems with a new model that only ever acts in the best interest of the community. The Celsius Network platform provides members with curated services unavailable through traditional institutions. Our goal is to act as a catalyst for financial disruption on a global scale by offering services that will bring the next 100 million people into cryptocurrency.

Stonegate Global Fund Administration is an industry leading family office services business providing investment fund administration, structuring and formation for institutional and family office clients worldwide. Headquartered in the United States, Stonegate Global services family offices, family trusts, hedge funds, venture capital funds, private equity funds, asset based lending funds, credit funds, real estate funds, opportunity zone funds, commodity pools, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency/digital asset funds and tokenized fund products in the US, UK, Canada, Cayman Islands, BVI, Ireland and Luxembourg.

