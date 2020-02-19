Celsius Network launches low fee BTC purchase on-ramp through partnership with Simplex, cuts credit card fees by 50%

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading interest income platform, announces today the ability for users to buy Bitcoin directly within the Celsius mobile app through its new partnership with Simplex (simplex.com), the leading credit card onramp and offramp service provider.

Through this integration, users of Celsius Network will be able to purchase BTC, ETH, and other leading cryptocurrencies through the Celsius app with global credit / debit cards at the lowest fee available, 3.5%. This announcement comes on the heels of several other recent updates to the Celsius platform including the addition of compounding interest for all users, offering the industry's highest rates for BTC at 8.43%, and borrow cash through its crypto-backed USD and stablecoin loans.

"Partnering with Simplex has transformed Celsius into the leading one-stop-shop for crypto HODLers," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. "Members can now buy, earn, borrow, and save crypto seamlessly inside the Celsius app without ever paying any fees or being penalized to access your own funds."

"We're delighted to offer our leading fiat infrastructure to Celsius Network. This is just a first step in our cooperation to make the opportunities of crypto lending more accessible," said the CEO of Simplex Nimrod Lehavi.

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high-interest income and low-cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About Simplex

Founded in 2014, Simplex has built a broad, global and secure infrastructure, enabling merchants to accept worldwide debit and credit card payments, with zero exposure to fraud and chargeback risk. By integrating Simplex's credit card processing solution, global mainstream users can buy and deposit funds in crypto exchanges while benefiting from a familiar e-commerce experience. As a result, merchants profit from additional business at zero risk.

