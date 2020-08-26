Celsius Network now offers up to 15.89% APY on 12 stablecoins

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network ( https://celsius.network/ ), the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces today it has increased reward rates on all stablecoins enabling customers to earn between 11.55% - 15.89% APY. Customers can earn up to 35% more on their digital dollars when choosing to earn in the app's native CEL token or earn rewards in-kind at the listed rate.

The Celsius platform currently supports twelve stablecoins pegged to various stable currencies around the world allowing anyone to take advantage of double-digit yield on their dollars. Celsius is able to offer the industry's highest rates on stablecoins because of increased demand for such digital assets. By generating revenue through its retail and institutional lending and consistently delivering up to 80% of its total revenue back to its community of crypto holders. Users can now purchase USDC and other digital assets inside the app using ACH or SEPA and they immediately start earning interest. ACH purchases within the Celsius app have the lowest fee in the industry at 0.1%.

In addition to crypto rewards, Celsius customers can also borrow cash against their stablecoins and 20 other digital assets such as BTC & ETH also supported in the Celsius wallet for as low as 1% APR.

"Stablecoins act as the bridge from the fiat world to the crypto world for many of our customers. By turning their physical dollars into digital dollars, stablecoin holders can earn over 100x what a traditional bank offers through the Celsius platform," says Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network.

