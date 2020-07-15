Celsius Network reaches extended goal of $17M in Funding with BnkToTheFuture

LONDON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network today announced they have reached their extended fundraising goal of $17,000,000 in partnership with BnkToTheFuture. Over 700 qualified investors from all over the world have already participated in the round since June.

Originally set at $15,000,000, Celsius extended the fundraising to match the overwhelming demand from the community. While they accomplished their already extended goal, Celsius Network will leave the fundraising open on BnkToTheFuture to accommodate the 200+ qualified investors still waiting to be onboarded. The company will release more equity as these new investments come in, so no former investments will be diluted.

Celsius Network made the decision to crowdsource its fundraising because it aligned closely with its mission of bringing financial services and options typically only accessible by the 1% to everyone. "We chose to fundraise in partnership with BnkToTheFuture because it gave us a unique opportunity to include our community in our early round of fundraising," says CEO Alex Mashinsky. "We are honored that over 700 qualified investors have already put their faith in us, and are committed to keeping the raise open for as many more members of our community as possible. This is a natural step for Celsius which follows our 2018 ICO where over 1,500 users help fund the launch of our company."

With this current round of fundraising closing on July 26, qualifying investors are still able to invest as little as $1,000 USD to gain equity exposure in Celsius through BnkToTheFuture. Investors can check if they qualify to invest by signing up on https://www.BnkToTheFuture.com .

BnkToTheFuture CEO Simon Dixon says, "Working together with Celsius we have been able to launch an innovative equity fundraising campaign that will enable Celsius to grow faster in disrupting the debt markets using crypto as collateral. Over 700 investors are now equity holders in Celsius and we are happy to add them to our portfolio with others such as Kraken, BitFinex, BitStamp, Coinbase and many others that built our industry."

Last month, Celsius Network announced their lead investor , www.Tether.to , that invested $10M in the company.

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a reward income and low-cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based no-fee platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About BnkToTheFuture

BnkToTheFuture is a global Online Investment Platform allowing qualifying investors to build their investment portfolio in the equity of Crypto & FinTech companies, security tokens and other new alternative financial products. BnkToTheFuture was the very first securities business in the crypto market launching shortly after Bitcoin in 2010 and now has a community of 90,000+ qualified investors from all over the world who have invested over $850m in funding rounds listed on its online investment platform. BnkToTheFuture portfolio companies include Coinbase, Circle, Blockchain.com, Kraken, BitStamp, BitFinex, ShapeShift, BitPay, Ripple Labs and over 100 others. For more info visit https://BnkToTheFuture.com

