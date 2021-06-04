Celsius Partners With iHeartMedia In New Podcast Deal

LONDON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform and iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America and No. 1 podcast publisher globally, today announced a multiyear agreement to co-produce a new iHeartRadio Original podcast hosted by Celsius CEO Alex Mashinksy and distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network.

Scheduled to launch later this year, the uniquely educational, entertaining informative podcast will feature Alex discussing a wide-ranging set of topics both inside and outside crypto, including fintech trends, personal finance, trade and regulation. The podcast will be available on the iHeartRadio App and everywhere podcasts are heard.

"Since our founding, the Celsius mission has included bringing the next 100 million people into crypto. As a company we understand that a huge part of that task is education and audience engagement. We're proud to be partnering with a media giant like iHeart through their industry-leading podcast platform and believe it will be a force multiplier in reaching our goals," said Vijay Konduru, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Analytics of Celsius.

"We are excited to partner with a company like Celsius to build awareness and bring cryptocurrency education to new audiences in creative and innovative ways," said Joe Robinson, President of Ventures for iHeartMedia. "As cryptocurrencies continue to grow in popularity, we look forward to helping further educate listeners through this engaging podcast, so they can have a clearer understanding and responsibly engage and participate in this technology and space."

The iHeartPodcast Network - the No. 1 podcast publisher globally as measured by Podtrac - has 27 million US monthly uniques and more than 250 million monthly global downloads and streams and spans every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, lifestyle, family, comedy and true crime - and everything in between.

The two companies are also pursuing a broader partnership across iHeartMedia's multiple audio platforms to bring further awareness of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to mainstream audiences at scale.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

iHeartMedia does not specifically endorse or approve or disapprove of the use of any particular blockchain or cryptocurrency product or service. Users of any such product or service are encouraged to educate themselves fully before using such products and services and seek the advice of advisors or counsel as appropriate.

