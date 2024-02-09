CELSIUS® Signs Global Energy Drink Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari team drivers, crew and fans will be energized on and off the track by CELSIUS energy drink

Scuderia Ferrari Team Partner CELSIUS to bring Formula 1 fans exclusive experiences at races around the globe

Multi-year, exclusive partnership to activate at the track, garage, hospitality areas and at retail

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink CELSIUS ® , today announced a global, multi-year, exclusive partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, naming CELSIUS a Scuderia Ferrari Team Partner and official energy drink of the Formula 1 racing team.

CELSIUS® announces multi-year global partnership with Scuderia Ferrari / Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Photo by 50 Sport)

Continuing with the 2024 season, CELSIUS will energize the Scuderia Ferrari garage and fan experiences around the world with the essential energy of CELSIUS, a leading energy drink, made with proven, premium ingredients and zero sugar designed to help people live fit, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.

"We're delighted that, having come on board with us last year, we are now expanding our collaboration with Celsius who become a global Scuderia Ferrari Team Partner for the 2024 season and beyond. Celsius will provide our drivers and team members with essential energy to help them perform at their best throughout an intense 24 Grand Prix season. We look forward to working with Celsius on new assets and experiences for our global fan base," said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Ferrari's Chief Racing Revenue Officer.

"Celsius shares with Scuderia Ferrari a competitive spirit that powers drivers, fans and consumers to perform at their best and live fit on and off the track. We couldn't be happier to continue to grow our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari's world-class Formula 1 team who shares our passion to elevate their everyday lives and perform at the highest level," said Kyle Watson, Executive Vice President, Marketing of CELSIUS.

Scuderia Ferrari fans will experience unique CELSIUS activations throughout the season both on and off the track, including wherever CELSIUS is sold.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS ® , a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit https://www.celsius.com.

