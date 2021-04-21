Celsius taps top engineering talent to lead DeFi research and development

LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, today announced Carl Hua as Chief Architect to lead Celsius' DeFi research and development.

Carl Hua joins Celsius with more than a decade of high-rigor engineering experience to lead Celsius's next-generation DeFi research effort. Most recently, he led the research and development effort at RippleX, which is Ripple's open-source/developers platform business unit. He also co-managed the C++ (XRP Ledger) team during his time at Ripple. Prior to Ripple, Carl was the CTO for Logos Network - a first-layer, high-performance blockchain company. which was later acquired by Ripple.

Earlier in his career, he contributed to the next-generation real-time flight software for the Europa mission at JPL NASA. He also has led engineering teams developing flight software at Northrop Grumman. On his time off, Carl advises early-stage start-ups to help them navigate the blockchain space. Most recently, Carl has been an advisor to the physical asset NFT company 4K.com. He holds an M.S. in System Engineering from UCLA and a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from UCR.

"Carl Hua brings the knowledge and expertise necessary to establish Celsius as the industry-leader of next-generation DeFi research and development," said Alex Mashinksy, CEO of Celsius. "The future of Celsius will bridge the best elements of DeFi and CeFi, further cementing us as the ultimate crypto earning and lending platform."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Celsius Network

Related Links

https://celsius.network

