Celsius Teams Up with Brooklyn Nets Star Spencer Dinwiddie in Exclusive Partnership

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the leading global cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, announced an exclusive partnership with Brooklyn Nets' star Spencer Dinwiddie to focus on cryptocurrency education and advancing the Celsius mission of financial independence through the blockchain.

This partnership is aimed at building awareness around the value of earning and lending on the blockchain and advancing cryptocurrency as the asset class of the future. To that end, it will feature Dinwiddie participating in a series of community engagement campaigns and social media events, including a guest appearance on Celsius' weekly live YouTube and Clubhouse events. Mr. Dinwiddie will be paid entirely in CEL Tokens which will be credited to his Celsius account. This is believed to be the first time an athlete will be compensated entirely in cryptocurrency for a marketing partnership.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spencer Dinwiddie on this endeavor to bring the next 100 million people into crypto." said Vijay Konduru, CMO of Celsius. "Spencer is not only an accomplished athlete and entrepreneur but he is also a long-time adopter and ambassador of crypto and blockchain technologies. He also shares in the Celsius mission of doing good and then doing well. All of this makes for an extremely synergistic partnership that our whole team is excited to work together and advance in meaningful ways."

"I'm excited to join Celsius as an official partner to the industry's leading crypto yield-earning and lending platform," said Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets. "Being an early adopter of crypto, I've seen first-hand the benefits of blockchain-based finance and the opportunities it presents where traditional banking methods have fallen short. Not only is Celsius a pioneer in this space, but we share the same values and commitment to a business model that prioritizes giving back to the community it serves."

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

