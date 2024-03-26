CELSIUS® to Expand to Australia and New Zealand

CELSIUS and Suntory Oceania enter into definitive manufacturing, sales and distribution agreement

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, today announced plans to expand into new international markets, growing the company's global sales and distribution footprint to include Australia and New Zealand.

"We're pleased to introduce our refreshing, great tasting and functional CELSIUS energy drinks to consumers in Australia and New Zealand," said John Fieldly, Celsius Holdings, Inc. Chairman and CEO. "We expect to continue our international growth at a measured pace, targeting strategically important energy drink markets and employing our proven playbook to build a strong and passionate consumer base."

CELSIUS has selected Suntory Oceania as its exclusive manufacturing, sales and distribution partner in Australia and New Zealand. CELSIUS previously announced a sales and distribution agreement with Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland, and sales in those markets are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

"We are excited to launch our strategic plan in Q4 2024 across the retail landscapes of Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to accelerating growth in 2025," said Tony Guilfoyle, Celsius Holdings, Inc. Chief Commercial Officer.

"CELSIUS is a brand which is breaking new ground and delivering a totally different consumer experience," said Darren Fullerton, CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food Oceania. "As we build Suntory Oceania, we are delighted to be partnering with CELSIUS to evolve our portfolio and deliver new growth opportunities for all retail partners."

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit https://www.celsius.com.

About Suntory Oceania

Underpinned by quality craftsmanship and a strong sense of purpose, Beam Suntory and Suntory Beverage & Food (TSE: 2587) are partnering to create a new multi-beverage powerhouse – Suntory Oceania. The partnership will be fully operational in Australia in mid-2025 and 2026 in New Zealand. For more information, please visit https://www.suntoryoceania.com

