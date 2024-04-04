CELSIUS to Expand to France

CELSIUS and Suntory Beverage & Food France enter into definitive sales and distribution agreement

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, today announced plans to expand its sales and distribution to France beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"We're pleased to introduce our refreshing and great tasting CELSIUS energy drinks to consumers in France," said Tony Guilfoyle, Celsius Holdings, Inc. Chief Commercial Officer. "We're excited to initiate our strategic plan in the fourth quarter of 2024 and expand our distribution throughout France in 2025."

CELSIUS has selected Suntory Beverage & Food France as its exclusive sales and distribution partner in France. CELSIUS recently announced a manufacturing, sales and distribution agreement with Suntory Oceania, and sales in Australia and New Zealand are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales and distribution of CELSIUS are expected to begin in the United Kingdom and Ireland via Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland in the second quarter of 2024.

"We are delighted to be partnering with CELSIUS in France, building on the partnership announced in the UK and Irish markets in January, and to break new ground with a totally different consumer experience in the energy drinks segment," said Pierre Decroix, CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food Europe.

"Thanks to the ongoing performance of our brands, we are a solid and established partner to support the development of CELSIUS in the French market. We are looking forward to a broad launch as early as 2025, which will follow initial targeted actions at the end of this year. This is a great growth opportunity for all retail partners, as well as a unique opportunity to strengthen our portfolio."

For media inquiries please contact:

North America and international markets: [email protected]

Suntory Beverage & Food France: [email protected]

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is the maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, a lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. For more information, please visit https://www.celsius.com.

About Suntory Beverage & Food France

Suntory Beverage & Food France, part of the Japanese Suntory group, is the French market leader in fruit drinks, with sales of €1.088 billion in 2023. The company employs 1,300 people who are passionate about their work, bringing to life brands as famous as Orangina, Oasis, Schweppes, Pulco and Champomy. Whether fruit- or plant-based, sparkling or still, sweet or bitter, the beverages offered by Suntory Beverage & Food France are made in France at four factories, supported by a dynamic of continuous innovation driven by French R&D. Suntory Beverage & Food France is committed to promoting positive, sustainable activities and lifestyles that respect the environment and people. For more information, please visit: www.suntorybeverageandfood-europe.com/fr-FR/france

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.