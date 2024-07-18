Celtic Tours Wins Best Group Department MAST Award Second Year in a Row

ALBANY, N.Y., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in the row, Celtic Tours is proud to announce they are the 2023 recipient of the MAST Award for Best Group Department for sales under $2 million. Celtic Tours competed with over 70 suppliers in the travel industry to receive this award. Regional Sales Manager, Diane Rowe attended the award ceremony on March 7, 2024, where she accepted the award on Celtic Tours' behalf.

"Many of my VIP agents who had a group with us last year congratulated us, saying how much they loved working with Celtic Tours," stated Regional Sales Manager Diane Rowe. She has been devoted to the travel industry for over 30 years. "I constantly get praises, not only from our Groups Department, but Reservations as well, and when the agents know your names, that's a big deal in our industry today!"

"I get praises from our Groups Department and Reservations as well. When the agents know your names, that's a big deal!" Post this

Celtic Tours boasts both a Groups Department and a Reservations Department. Both departments work hard all year long to provide the best travel options for their agents and passengers alike. The Groups Department works with 16 or more travelers looking for an adventure together. The Reservations Department books solo travelers up to groups of 15 people. Regardless of the size, Celtic Tours is ready to plan everything, so you don't have to do anything.

About Celtic Tours

In business for over 50 years, Celtic Tours was founded in 1972 by owner Noel Murphy. As a leading European tour operator, we are pleased to offer many destinations to choose from, making Celtic Tours your one stop for all your European travel needs. Celtic Tours operates escorted motorcoach tours of Ireland for 5,6,7,9 and 11 days in 2024. Tours operate weekly. Celtic also offers private tailored itineraries for groups. Special departures operate for St. Patrick's Day and Halloween. Ample 2025 rates are also available. In addition, Celtic Tours also offers chauffer driven tours, self-drive and golf tours of Ireland and Europe. Trust Celtic Tours to plan your next guided tour, European self-drive experience or chauffeur touring options.

Celtic Tours

1860 Western Avenue

Albany, NY 12203

1-800-833-4373

[email protected]

www.celtictours.com

https://www.youtube.com/@CelticTours

SOURCE Celtic Tours