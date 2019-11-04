Celtra Announces Photoshop Export Plugin for its Creative Management Platform at Adobe MAX

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celtra , the leading enterprise Creative Management Platform (CMP), announced today the availability of its Adobe® Photoshop® Export Plugin at the creative conference Adobe MAX. Backed by more than a decade of digital advertising expertise and creative automation knowledge, Celtra helps marketers meet the content and volume demands of today's digital advertising to produce creative at the speed of media.

"Digital ad production, as we know it, is broken. Marketers are struggling to produce enough compelling creative to match the number of ad formats, variations, channels, and markets. The Photoshop Export Plugin is our latest effort to help designers and art directors shift focus to design and ideation and let software handle repetitive production tasks," explained Matevs Klanjsek, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder at Celtra.

The Photoshop Export Plugin eliminates the need to rebuild each ad from scratch when producing campaign assets from master visuals. With the Export Plugin, designers can export to drag and drop their complete Photoshop artboards into the Celtra Creative Management Platform. This way, designers creating digital advertising can perfectly preserve the integrity of their ad compositions (alignment, spacing, design) instead of having to rebuild the ads one by one.

About Celtra: A Platform Where Creative Comes to Scale

Celtra is a Creative Management Platform (CMP) that transforms how you collaborate, create, and scale your digital advertising. Powering 400+ creative teams and 2/3 of Fortune 500 companies, brands and publishers alike use Celtra to transform their creative production and collaboration.

Adobe MAX: A Celebration of Digital Creativity and Innovation

MAX 2019 brings together some of the world's most innovative and prolific creatives to share their stories with more than 15,000 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with hundreds of thousands more watching online. This year, MAX will feature musician Billie Eilish with Takashi Murakami who collaborated on Eilish's animation-packed " you should see me in a crown " music video, director and producer M. Night Shyamalan , renowned photographer David LaChapelle and visual artist Shantell Martin . Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian John Mulaney hosts this year's MAX Sneaks – a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research . The conference can be livestreamed at max.adobe.com starting on Monday, November 4 at 9 a.m. PT and on Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

SOURCE Celtra

Related Links

http://www.celtra.com/

