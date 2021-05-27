Celtra Partners with Pinterest to Offer Creative Automation Integration

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celtra , the leading Creative Automation software company, today announced that it has joined the Pinterest Dynamic Creative Partner program. Celtra's partnership with Pinterest will enable a direct API integration with its platform, allowing brands to produce and distribute Pinterest ads at scale through Celtra's Creative Automation solution.

With consumers spending more time online, the demand to produce personalized, creative content across social channels has exploded. Brands and agencies are struggling to keep up and are under enormous pressure to increase creative throughput, while keeping costs down and brand and design quality high. By adopting Celtra's new integration with Pinterest, brands are able to transform their creative workflow and performance to handle the new e-commerce-first reality.

"We have a history of providing software for creative transformation for brands like adidas and Unilever, allowing them to drive business and brand growth through automation," said Eli Chapman, CMO at Celtra. "With Pinterest, commerce and creativity have never been closer. As social selling continues to gain traction for brands across retail, e-commerce and beyond, this partnership is the perfect avenue to deploy content that drives revenue and connects with brands' audiences."

Shopify , a leading global commerce company, has exclusively tested Celtra's Pinterest integration prior to its global release. By utilizing the Celtra integration, Shopify is able to build a robust roadmap for testing, produce more creatives for testing, easily update creative assets, and manage all creatives from a single platform.

"For Shopify, Pinterest is an always-on channel for new customer acquisition. With Celtra, we are finally able to deliver creative tailored specifically for Pinterest, produce variations at scale to do always-on creative testing, and apply those learnings on-the-fly," said Tasnim Khan, Performance Marketing Manager, Social at Shopify. "Celtra's new Pinterest integration has made the process of trafficking our ads a lot smoother, quicker, and more organized than ever before. I am excited about the time and resources that this has saved us as well as the scale of assets that we've been able to achieve. We're now able to plan our content and creative testing roadmap much farther in advance."

Celtra powers automation for creative transformation for large consumer, retail and apparel brands such as Unilever and adidas. With Creative Automation, brands can produce highly-customized creatives much more efficiently. Celtra also automates creative versioning allowing brands to increase creative testing, iterate and update creatives quickly, and engage Pinners with the best-performing creatives.

To learn more about the Celtra and Pinterest partnership, please visit www.celtra.com .

About Celtra

Celtra is a creative automation software company that helps advertisers and service providers such as publishers and agencies transform their creative for owned and paid channels. Celtra's software for creative transformation is used by hundreds of the world's largest companies, including adidas, Spotify, Unilever, YETI, Vice, CNN, and Hearst.

Celtra is a remote-first company with more than 200 employees across the US, Europe, and regional headquarters in New York, Singapore, and Ljubljana. For more information, visit celtra.com and follow @Celtra on Twitter.

SOURCE Celtra