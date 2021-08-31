Celtra's 2021 Holiday Marketing Survey Reveals Shopper Desire for Omnichannel Ad Personalization

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celtra , the Creative Automation software company, today announced new research exploring consumers' shopping preferences and expectations for brands' holiday marketing campaigns. These survey findings illustrate the effectiveness of various marketing techniques for engaging with customers across digital channels as marketers prepare to launch campaigns this holiday season.

"This holiday season, it's crucial for marketers to tell brand stories at every moment," said Eli Chapman, CMO of Celtra. "In many instances, paid impressions are the only touchpoint you have with your audience - so staying on-brand at scale will either make or break your brand."

Celtra's 2021 Holiday Marketing Survey of consumer holiday purchasing preferences reveals an acceleration of cross-channel sales and the need for automation to personalize advertisements to better align with geographic location and target demographics. Key findings from the survey include:

Omnichannel Marketing Still Reigns Supreme



New data from Celtra confirms that brands' omnichannel investments are paying off. According to research, over half (62%) of American consumers said they plan to purchase online and in-store, with 60% expecting to shop through retailers' websites this holiday.



As for preferred touchpoints , 35% of consumers favor brands to communicate with them through email instead of receiving direct mail. Almost a fourth (24%) of respondents prefer brands to utilize social media as a communication channel. Concurrently, nearly half (47%) of marketers and creatives anticipate social media (paid and influencer marketing) will be the top channel to drive revenue, followed by email ranking second.

Accelerated Demand for Creative Tops the List



With 57% of shoppers planning to start their holiday shopping in October, brands need to start battling for consumers' attention, despite having to do more with less. Over half (66%) of brand marketers plan to design more creative assets this holiday season than last year. Still, 38% noted that having creative assets ready on time and producing more personalized content are the biggest challenges to deploying campaigns.

Converting Consumers Starts with Automation and Personalization



Survey data shows that 48% of shoppers seek personalized products and offers, and 77% are more inclined to shop with brands that personalize content across their online shopping journey. Consumers also crave fresh content; more than half (61%) of consumers find holiday creative to be repetitive. And to ensure they can scale output, 51% of marketers are planning to adopt new technologies like automation to support content production.

Chapman concludes, "The intel gathered from our latest research shows that consumers need content and variety. Brands need to be strategic and targeted in their approach - and they should rely on automation to stay on-brand and meet their Q4 goals."

To learn more and read the full results of Celtra's 2021 Holiday Marketing Survey, see our blog .

About the surveys:

Celtra commissioned Dynata to survey 1,000 U.S.-based consumers that were at least 18 years of age. The survey period was August 4, 2021 - August 5, 2021. Celtra also collected data from a July 2021 survey of 47 respondents that work in brand, creative, and content departments (76.6%), in growth, performance marketing, or media (19.1%), and in innovation (4.3%).

About Celtra

Celtra invents software so that advertisers, agencies, and media businesses can have it all: brilliant creative communications and scale all at once. Enterprises like adidas, Unilever, Spotify, CNN, Vice, and hundreds more turn to Celtra to scale marketing and advertising creativity. Celtra's solutions help businesses transform creative workflow and collaboration to produce on-brand work at faster speed and higher volumes. Whether you're launching products, campaigns, building toolkits, or driving performance, Celtra allows you to scale brilliant creative while preserving your brand integrity and design consistency.

Celtra is a remote-first company with more than 200 employees across the US, Europe, and regional headquarters in New York, Singapore, and Ljubljana. For more information, visit celtra.com and follow @Celtra on Twitter.

SOURCE Celtra