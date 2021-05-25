Celularity and MaxCyte Sign Strategic Platform License to Advance Celularity's Off-the-shelf Allogeneic Cellular Therapy Product Candidates

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celularity, Inc. ("Celularity"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, leading the next evolution in cellular medicine with the development of off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta, and MaxCyte, Inc., a leading provider of cell-engineering platform technologies for next generation cell-based therapies, today announce the signing of a strategic platform license.

Celularity will obtain non-exclusive rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform enabling Celularity to accelerate the development of innovative, off the shelf allogeneic cell therapies, including genetically modified natural killer (NK) cell therapies and CAR T-cell therapies derived from the postpartum placenta. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to platform licensing fees and program-related milestone payments.

"This strategic relationship provides Celularity with access to MaxCyte's unique electroporation technology platform, representing an important enabling step in allogeneic cell therapy. We expect to leverage this transaction and our new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to advance the delivery of best-in-class cell therapies to patients with unmet medical needs," said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. "We are very excited to be working with MaxCyte, an established leader in cell engineering."

Doug Doerfler, President & CEO of MaxCyte, said: "Celularity's approach to developing new immunotherapies to treat cancer and other diseases appears very promising. The company is leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by leveraging a novel cell source, and we are very proud the team has selected MaxCyte's technology to help enable this important work."

MaxCyte's ExPERT™ instrument portfolio represents the next generation of leading, clinically validated, electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enable the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placenta-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs) targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it will be able to develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

In January 2021, Celularity entered into a definitive merger agreement with GX Acquisition Corp. ("GX") to create a publicly listed leader in allogeneic cellular therapy. GX is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GXGX." Upon closing of the business combination (the "Business Combination"), expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, shares of the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CELU."

To learn more, visit www.celularity.com.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading provider of cell-engineering platform technologies that are driving the next–generation of cell-based therapies and making a meaningful difference for patients. The Company's technology is employed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte has granted 13 strategic platform licenses to leading cell-based therapy developers. Through 2020, MaxCyte has granted licenses for more than 140 cell therapy programs, with over 100 licenses for clinical use. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

About GX

GX is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. GX is led by Jay R. Bloom and Dean C. Kehler, who serve as Managing Partners of Trimaran Capital Partners.

