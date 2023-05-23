CELULARITY ANNOUNCES $45 MILLION PURCHASE ORDER, FIRST MIDDLE EAST PRIVATE LABEL AGREEMENT FOR CELULARITY'S HALAL-CERTIFIED BIOMATERIAL PRODUCTS

Builds on Celularity's December 2022 announcement of Halal Certification of its commercial-stage biomaterial products, and clinical and investigational stage cellular therapeutic programs

Marks an important first step in Celularity's expansion strategy into the Middle East with a priority focus on the GCC

In line with Celularity's mission to deliver cutting-edge biomaterial products that are manufactured in its state-of-the-art cGMP/cGTP compliant facility

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (Celularity), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, today announced that it has received a $45 million purchase order for its private label Halal-Certified biomaterial products from Jamjoom Medical Store (Jamjoom).This marks the first purchase order received by Celularity under its recently announced expansion into the Middle East market, as part of Celularity's global market strategy.

Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity's CEO, Chairman and Founder, said: "We are delighted to announce the receipt of a $45 million purchase order for Celularity Halal-Certified biomaterial products from Jamjoom, marking an important step in our expansion into the Middle East. Our mission is to lead the next evolution in cellular medicine, and we look forward to building on this positive momentum to provide cutting-edge therapies to the people in the region.

Celularity's investment in platform technologies and infrastructure, including our world class cGMP/cGTP-compliant manufacturing facility allows us to rapidly scale and efficiently manufacture our Halal-certified biomaterial products. We are grateful to Jamjoom and to our exclusive territories distributor in the Islamic Markets, CH Trading Group, for making this significant milestone possible."

Dr. Khalid Ali, Jamjoom CEO, said: "As the first private label distributor of Celularity Halal-Certified biomaterial products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this purchase order marks our commitment to bringing innovative regenerative medicine products to physicians and patients alike. We look forward to developing this important opportunity with Celularity and CH Trading Group."

"The availability of Halal-Certified biomaterial products is a key enabler of the rapidly emerging regenerative medicine market in Saudi Arabia," said CEO of CH Trading Group, Elsayed Zayan. "We are excited to partner with Jamjoom as the first private label distributor of these products in the Kingdom."

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular and regenerative medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells targeting indications in autoimmune, infectious and degenerative diseases, and cancer. Celularity also develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative biomaterial products also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

About CH Trading Group

CH Trading Group LLC (CH Trading) is part of the CH Group family of companies (www.chgroupus.com). CH Group constitutes a diversified conglomerate targeting eight economic "Sectors": healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food, finance, cosmetics, tourism, fashion, media/entertainment. Spanning a variety of multi-national products, services and solutions, its world mission involves connecting, developing and promoting, from Local to Global™ and throughout the world, all aspects of a wholesome, healthy and productive lifestyle.

CH Trading focuses on international import/export and trade, prioritizing the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Regions. It has responded to worldwide demands for identifying and securing supply chains by introducing innovative products, including from the US, and developing a robust distribution network for goods.

About Jamjoom Medical Store

The Jamjoom family of companies (www.jamjoom.com) consists of a 100% Saudi conglomerate comprising a diversified business portfolio operating over one hundred years in the local market, in the GCC region and many African countries. Its business specialties include Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment and Supplies, Vehicles, Hotels & Hospitality, Metal Industries, Food, Fine Writing Instruments, Stationery and Office Supplies, Perfumes, Toys, Cosmetics & Skin Care, and Fashion. For instance, Jamjoom Medicine Store distinguishes itself as a 57-year-old leading healthcare product distribution and services leader, including in the areas of marketing, sales, supply chain and logistics, and regulatory affairs.

About Celularity Biomaterials

Celularity's suite of biomaterial products that are Halal-Certified under globally recognized Circle H International Inc. standards include:

Biovance®, a decellularized, dehydrated human amniotic membrane derived from the placenta of a healthy, full-term pregnancy. Biovance® is an intact, extracellular matrix structure that is indicated for use in the United States as a natural scaffold to support the body's wound healing process.

as a natural scaffold to support the body's wound healing process. Biovance® 3L and Biovance® 3L Ocular, tri-layer human amniotic membrane products focused on the surgical and ocular markets and available in both sheet and disk form.

Interfyl®, a human connective tissue matrix derived from the placenta of a healthy, full-term pregnancy. It is indicated for use in the United States to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue resulting from wounds, trauma, or surgery.

to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue resulting from wounds, trauma, or surgery. CentaFlex®, a decellularized human placental matrix derived from the umbilical cord that is indicated for use in the United States as a surgical covering, wrap or barrier to protect and support the repair of damaged tissue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements," including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strive," "target," "will," "would" and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release include express or implied statements regarding Jamjoom Medical Store purchase orders and the impact on Celularity's 2023 revenues. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the non-binding nature of the purchase order guidance; the risk that the purchase orders may never materialize; as well as other commercial risks associated with Jamjoom Medical Store distribution agreement; as well as the inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel cellular therapies, and the clinical trial and regulatory approval process; and risks associated with Celularity's current liquidity, as well as developments relating to Celularity's competitors and industry, along with those risk factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Celularity's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2023, , and other filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by current economic situations, including inflation, supply chain issues and overall economic uncertainty, as well as the risks of expanding the biomaterials business internationally. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity's current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity's views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

