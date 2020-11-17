Celularity Announces Appointments of Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celularity, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company focused on the development of innovative allogeneic placenta-derived cellular therapies, announced today the addition of two senior executives to its distinguished leadership team.

Gregory Berk, M.D., joins Celularity as Chief Medical Officer with overall responsibility for the company's clinical and clinical development programs in oncology, infectious and degenerative disease. He brings over 30 years of experience in medicine, industry, and academia, with extensive expertise in oncology drug development from the early clinical phase to post commercialization. Prior to joining Celularity, Dr. Berk served as President and Chief Medical Officer at Vedantra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sideris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He also served as Chief Medical Officer at BIND Biosciences, Intellikine, Inc., and Abraxis BioScience, Inc. Dr. Berk obtained a B.S. from Tulane University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. He completed his internship, residency, and fellowship in internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University and New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he also served as a faculty member.

Chi Li, PhD, MBA, RAC, joins Celularity as Senior Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer, with responsibility for regulatory affairs as the company advances multiple programs into clinical development. He brings nearly 20 years of experience leading drug and biologic product development and has played an instrumental role in driving the development and approvals of several drugs and biologic products globally and/or in the US. Dr. Li served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, responsible for CNS, Women's Health, and Anti-Infective therapeutic areas, at Allergan. He also served as Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs, Hematology, at Bayer. Additionally, he held global and US regulatory affairs roles with increasing responsibilities at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Li holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Purdue University, an MBA from Rutgers University, and a Regulatory Affairs Certification from Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society.

Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely fortunate to have two such accomplished senior executives join our leadership team at this critical stage in Celularity's evolution as a leading cell therapy company. With active clinical trials in oncology and COVID-19, to be followed shortly by our CYNK-101 genetically modified natural killer cell and CYCART-19 CAR T programs, their deep experience will help propel the company to new heights."

Celularity, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a next-generation Biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by delivering off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies, at unparalleled scale, quality, and economics. Celularity's innovative approach to cell therapy harnesses the unique therapeutic potential locked within the cells of the postpartum placenta. Through nature's immunotherapy engine – the placenta – Celularity is leading the next evolution of cellular medicine with placenta-derived T cells, NK cells, and pluripotent stem cells to target unmet and underserved clinical needs in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. To learn more visit celularity.com.

